Best dog beds for your furry friend under 1,500: September 2023's top 10

Dog beds are an essential accessory for every pet owner, offering our canine companions a comfortable and safe space to rest, relax, and rejuvenate. Just like humans, dogs deserve a cosy and supportive spot to call their own, and selecting the right dog bed is crucial for their overall well-being. Dog Beds: Comfortable Solutions for Your Canine Companion.

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the world of dog beds, exploring the diverse options available to cater to various breeds, sizes, and preferences. From plush and luxurious designs to orthopedic and memory foam mattresses for aging or ailing dogs, we cover it all. You'll discover how the choice of material, size, and style can greatly impact your dog's comfort and health.

Moreover, we provide insights on maintenance and cleaning to ensure your dog's bed remains fresh and hygienic. Whether you're a new pet parent or seeking an upgrade for your loyal companion, our guide will help you make an informed decision, ensuring your furry friend enjoys the ultimate comfort and security of their very own dog bed.

1. PETPLE Thick Cushion Dog Bed

Dog beds under budget have become increasingly popular among pet owners seeking quality and comfort without breaking the bank. The PETPLE Thick Cushion Dog Bed in a generous XL size and inviting Dark Blue hue caters to larger breeds, ensuring ample space for your furry friend to stretch out and relax. Crafted from plush fur fabric, this dog bed offers a soft and cosy sanctuary that your pet will love. What sets it apart is its washable feature, allowing you to maintain hygiene effortlessly. Large-breed dogs deserve the utmost comfort, and with this dog bed, they can enjoy a restful slumber while you enjoy the convenience of easy cleaning.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Breed Recommendation: Large

Special Feature: Washable

Material: Fur Fabric

Product Dimensions: 90L x 70W x 10Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Generous size Fur fabric Washable

2. PETITUDE Polyester Premium Medium Dog Bed-for Small & Medium Dogs.

Must-have dog beds are an essential addition to any pet-friendly household, and the PETITUDE Polyester Premium Medium Dog Bed fits the bill perfectly. Designed for small and medium-sized dogs, this cosy dog bed in a stylish Grey/White colour combination measures 55 x 46 x 22 centimeters. Its special features include being easy to clean, thanks to its washable design, and its anti-slip bottom ensures stability and safety for your pet. Durable and weather-proof, this dog bed is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, making it a long-lasting choice. Easy to use and providing a comfortable space for your pet, the PETITUDE Polyester Premium Medium Dog Bed is an ideal pick for pet owners seeking both functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications:

Brand: PETITUDE

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Special Feature: Easy to Clean, Anti-Slip, Easy to Use, Durable, Weather-proof

Material: Polyester

Product Dimensions: 55L x 55W x 22Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Polyester material Durable

3. Petslover Warm Fleece Winter Beds

The Petslover Warm Fleece Winter Bed is a delightful choice for pet owners seeking premium dog beds. Designed for small breeds and cats, this round-shaped bed in a soothing sky-blue hue offers an irresistible blend of comfort and style. Crafted from soft fleece and featuring a foam cushion pillow, it provides a cosy retreat for your furry friend during the winter months. This export-quality dog bed not only pampers your pet but also adds an element of designer aesthetics to your home. With its combination of materials and attention to detail, this dog bed ensures your pet's comfort.

Specifications:

Brand: Petslover

Breed Recommendation: Small

Material: Fleece, Foam

Product Dimensions: 58.4L x 58.4W x 22.9Th Centimeters

Fill Material: Foam.

Pros Cons Warm fleece Small breed recommendation Reversible design

4. KOZI PET Sofa Style

Must-have dog beds come in all shapes and sizes, and the KOZI PET Sofa Style Rectangular Dog Bed in a vibrant Royal Blue colour is a standout choice for larger pets. This spacious and rectangular-shaped dog bed is designed with durability in mind, featuring a waterproof cover that ensures long-lasting use. It's filled with high-quality polyester to provide optimal comfort for your loyal companion. The special feature that sets this dog bed apart is its waterproof design, making it ideal for pets prone to accidents or for outdoor use. With the KOZI PET Sofa Style Rectangular Dog Bed, you can give your dog a comfortable and reliable place to rest without worrying about spills or moisture damage.

Specifications:

Brand: KOZI PET

Breed Recommendation: Large

Special Feature: Waterproof

Material: Polyester

Product Dimensions: 76.2L x 50.8W x 33Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Large Breed recommendation Waterproof material

5. DRILLY Washable Soft Reversible Dog Bed

Dog Bed seekers, look no further than the DRILLY Washable Soft Reversible Dog Bed. This comfortable branded dog bed is versatile in size, catering to small, medium, large, extra-large, XXL, 3XL, and 4XL dogs. Crafted with a unique material suitable for all seasons, it ensures your furry friend's comfort in summer, winter, and even during rainy days. Whether it's a hot day or a chilly evening, this dog bed provides the ideal resting spot. Plus, it's suitable for both cool and warm environments. Hand washing is recommended for easy maintenance, ensuring that your pet's sanctuary stays clean and cosy. With the DRILLY Reversible Dog Bed, your pet will experience year-round comfort and contentment.

Specifications:

Brand: DRILLY

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Special Feature: Reversible

Material: Polyester

Product Dimensions: 64L x 72W x 2Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Reversible feature Hand washing All breed sizes

6. Petslover - Round Snuggery Hooded Fabric Dog Bed

When it comes to finding the perfect Dog Bed at an affordable dog bed price, Petslover offers a fantastic solution with their Round Snuggery Hooded Fabric Dog Bed in sleek Black, ideal for small breeds. This innovative dog bed not only provides a cosy spot for your pet but also comes with an attached blanket, creating a secure and calming anti-anxiety environment for dogs and cats alike. With multiple colours, sizes, and styles available, you can choose the perfect fit for your pet's preferences. The added bonus of being washable ensures that maintaining hygiene is a breeze. Treat your small pet to a comfortable and calming retreat with the Petslover Round Snuggery Hooded Fabric Dog Bed.

Specifications:

Brand: Petslover

Breed Recommendation: Small

Special Feature: Washable

Material: Fabric

Product Dimensions: 65L x 50W x 25Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Washable feature Anti-anxiety design

7. Slatters be royal store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed PET Bed.

When it comes to pampering your pet with the finest, Slatters Be Royal Store offers the Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Dog Bed in a chic Black, perfect for puppies and small breeds. This Dog Bed is designed to provide year-round comfort, making it suited for all seasons. Its nest-like walls create a cosy, secure space for your furry friend to sleep easily. Crafted with gentle materials, this bed ensures a comfortable and soothing experience for your pet. Whether it's a warm summer day or a chilly winter night, this Reversible Dog Bed by Slatters Be Royal Store guarantees a luxurious and comfortable resting place that your pet will adore.

Specifications:

Brand: Slatters be royal store

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Special Feature: Easy to Use

Material: Velvet

Fill Material: Polyester Fiber.

Pros Cons Easy to use For small breeds Reversible design

8. I WISH Bone Shape Pet Bed Mattress

Looking for the perfect Dog Bed for your furry friend? I WISH presents the Bone Shape Pet Bed Mattress, complete with a bonus Bone Shape toy. This washable pet bed, sized 76 x 56 cm (Medium), offers a lightweight and easy-to-store solution for your pet's comfort. Crafted from soft, plush, and wrinkle-free fabric, it ensures a breathable and cosy experience. Ideal for small to medium-sized breeds like Chihuahua, Pomeranian, Yorkshire Terrier, Pug, and Shih Tzu, this Bone Shape design adds a touch of uniqueness to your pet's space. Your pet will not only enjoy a comfortable Dog Bed but also a playful Bone Shape toy, making it a win-win choice for dog beds for dogs of all sizes.

Specifications:

Brand: I WISH

Breed Recommendation: Medium Breeds

Special Feature: Easy to Use, Durable, Easy to Store

Material: Polyester

Product Dimensions: 76L x 56W x 4Th Centimeters.

Pros Cons Easy to Use Medium breed recommendation Durable

9. AmazonBasics Soft Velvet Cave House Bed for Toy Breed Dogs.

Introducing the AmazonBasics Soft Velvet Cave House Dog Bed, designed to cater to the comfort of toy-breed dogs and cats. Measuring 58 cm in length, 58 cm in width, and 46 cm in height (Medium), this Dog Bed is constructed with high-quality soft velvet, ensuring a plush and cosy retreat for your beloved pet. The bed boasts good-quality foam and cotton filling, providing optimal support for your furry friend's restful sleep. Maintenance is a breeze with this bed, as it's easily washable in gentle mode in the washing machine or through gentle hand washing. Elevate your pet's comfort and give them a secure haven with the AmazonBasics Soft Velvet Cave House Dog Bed.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon basics

Breed Recommendation: Small Breeds

Material: Cotton

Product Dimensions: 61L x 61W x 15Th Centimeters

Fill Material: Foam.

Pros Cons Soft Velvet Easy to Clean

10. Petslover Ultra Soft Export Quality Sofa Bed

Dog Bed in a vibrant Red colour. This medium-sized Dog Bed is designed with a luxurious sofa-type design and backrest elongation, providing your furry companion with the utmost relaxation and a touch of elegance. Crafted with high-quality materials, including fibre filling and PU stitching, it offers durability and reduces bacterial growth, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for your pet. The whole machine washable feature simplifies maintenance, while the taped seams prevent deformation, ensuring that your pet enjoys lasting comfort and style. Treat your pet to a superior lounging experience with Petslover's Ultra Soft Sofa Dog Bed.

Specifications:

Brand: Petslover

Breed Recommendation: Medium

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Colour: Red

Shape: Rectangular.

Pros Cons Ultra Soft Machine Washable

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PETPLE Thick Cushion Dog Bed Generous size Washable Perfect for large breed dogs PETITUDE Polyester Premium Medium Dog Bed-for Small & Medium Dogs Easy to clean Durable Weather-proof Petslover Warm Fleece Winter Beds Warm fleece Reversible design Foam cushion pillow KOZI PET Sofa Style Large Breed recommendation Waterproof material Perfect for outdoor use DRILLY Washable Soft Reversible Dog Bed Reversible feature All breed sizes Perfect for all weather Petslover - Round Snuggery Hooded Fabric Dog Bed Washable feature Anti-anxiety design Ideal for small breeds slatters be royal store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed PET Bed Easy to use Reversible design Perfect for puppies I WISH Bone Shape Pet Bed Mattress Easy to use Durable Easy-to-store AmazonBasics Soft Velvet Cave House Bed for Toy Breed Dogs Soft velvet Easy to clean Good quality foam Petslover Ultra Soft Export Quality Sofa Bed Ultra Soft Machine Washable sofa-type design

Best overall product

The DRILLY Washable Soft Reversible Dog Bed is undeniably the best overall product in the realm of dog beds. This versatile bed caters to a wide range of sizes, from small to extra-large, ensuring that every furry companion finds comfort in its embrace. Its cushion pillow adds an extra layer of cosiness, guaranteeing a peaceful slumber for your beloved pet. What sets this dog bed apart is its remarkable washable feature, simplifying maintenance and ensuring a clean, hygienic environment. Regardless of the season, this bed's design offers optimum comfort, making it suitable for all weather conditions.

Best value for money

At a price of Rs. 678, the DRILLY Washable Soft Reversible Dog Bed is not only affordable but also offers exceptional value for your money. This dog bed is designed to cater to a wide range of canine sizes, from small to 4XL, ensuring that dogs of all breeds can enjoy its comfort. The included cushion pillow in medium size adds an extra layer of cosiness for your pet. What truly makes this dog bed stand out is its ease of maintenance – it's easily washable by hand, ensuring a clean and hygienic sleeping space for your furry friend. Furthermore, its versatile design makes it suitable for all seasons, providing your pet with comfort year-round.

How to find the best dog bed under ₹ 15000?

To find the best dog bed under ₹15000 rupees, it's crucial to consider your dog's size, opting for a bed that allows them to stretch and curl comfortably. Look for quality materials like memory foam or orthopedic options for durability and support. Ensure the bed has a removable, machine-washable cover for easy maintenance, and consider any special features like waterproofing or non-slip bottoms to meet your dog's needs.

