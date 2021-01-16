Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant
Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.
"I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family," Bradby said in an interview for ITV's "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" show.
"But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do."
Bradby's interviews with the couple during a 2019 tour of Africa provided insight into growing tensions within the royal family since their 2018 wedding and the birth of their son, with a tearful Meghan describing the difficulty of being a new mother and dealing with incessant scrutiny.
Harry also admitted to disagreements with elder brother Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.
"Well, just the situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all," Bradby said.
"There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it’s very difficult," he added.
Bradby's documentary on the couple presaged their decision to step back from all official royal duties in 2020.
Since then Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December. They have also pursued several lawsuits against the British press.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
Karnataka's first transgender doctor tells her story of transition and celebrating self-love
Be as negative as you want. But through it all… keep going
