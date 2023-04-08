Get to know... Arunoday Singh

Age: 40 Advice Arunoday Singh says he would give his 18-year-old self? “Start now”.

Occupation: Actor, Poet, Artist

Currently I am: Working on my second book of poetry.

On my playlist: The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Gallant – Bourbon, Jacob Banks – Unknown.

On my speed dial: Parents, Sisters, Alfred.

Today I’m craving: Pizza.

Next big splurge: A long surf holiday.

Last thing I ordered online: A bigger easel for my sketching.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Start now.

A secret skill I have: I can write backwards.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Flight.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Breakfasts at Kodaikanal International School. Pancakes under the mountain sun.

My favourite bad habit: Cookies.

Being a writer means: Being honest.

A trait I despise in people: Ingratitude and unkindness.

I won’t leave the house without: My iPod. No, not phone. Pod. Music first. Always.

The best thing about fame: A smile and a kind word can open a lot of doors.

The worst thing about fame: The attention and scrutiny. Sometimes.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch