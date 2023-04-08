Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Arunoday Singh

Get to know... Arunoday Singh

ByUrvee Modwel
Apr 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Actor, poet, and artist working on his second book of poetry. Loves The War on Drugs, Gallant, and Jacob Banks. Craves pizza and dreams of a long surf holiday.

Age: 40

Advice Arunoday Singh says he would give his 18-year-old self? “Start now”.
Advice Arunoday Singh says he would give his 18-year-old self? “Start now”.

Occupation: Actor, Poet, Artist

Currently I am: Working on my second book of poetry.

On my playlist: The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Gallant – Bourbon, Jacob Banks – Unknown.

On my speed dial: Parents, Sisters, Alfred.

Today I’m craving: Pizza.

Next big splurge: A long surf holiday.

Last thing I ordered online: A bigger easel for my sketching.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Start now.

A secret skill I have: I can write backwards.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Flight.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Breakfasts at Kodaikanal International School. Pancakes under the mountain sun.

My favourite bad habit: Cookies.

Being a writer means: Being honest.

A trait I despise in people: Ingratitude and unkindness.

I won’t leave the house without: My iPod. No, not phone. Pod. Music first. Always.

The best thing about fame: A smile and a kind word can open a lot of doors.

The worst thing about fame: The attention and scrutiny. Sometimes.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor parents poet artist flight writer smile pizza advice playlist ipod attention fame + 11 more
actor parents poet artist flight writer smile pizza advice playlist ipod attention fame + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out