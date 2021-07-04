Ami Patel: DIY self-love

Dress up for yourself!

I usually find people dressing up for Zoom meetings and Insta live sessions. Is it silly to dress up for it? How can I pamper myself a tad via dressing up?

—Jamini P, Mumbai

Dressing up doesn’t have to be for others. It reflects your own style and uplifts your mood, making you appear more energetic and assertive! Get into some chic, yet comfy attire. Even though no one sees you, your vibe will speak volumes. Pair a cotton/georgette shirt with a pair of comfortable trousers or wear an A-line midi or maxi day dress or maybe a ribbed tank top and your favourite skirt! Minimal makeup with a laid-back hairstyle, some lip and cheek tint, a dainty chain or chunky hoops, and you’re ready to slay!

