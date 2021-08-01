Ami Patel: Dressing up desi

Best of both worlds

My mom keeps insisting that I wear Indian clothes, so I want to give my wardrobe a bit of a makeover. How can I pull off western clothing and give it an Indian aesthetic?

—Jessica P, Mumbai

See, Indo-Western clothing is the edgy amalgamation of both, the evergreen Indian ethnicwear and the trendy Westernwear! You can achieve this well-balanced look by incorporating certain elements from both the styles! For example, you can pair a classic peplum top with dhoti pants and throw on some funky sneakers!

Another look can be created by sporting an ethnic statement neckpiece over a white shirt or inside a black blazer! This will totally make you stand apart!

You can create an uber-stylish look by pairing a handloom sari with a crop top/tank top/top with exaggerated sleeves!

Pick any beautiful Banarasi brocade maxi/long skirt and pair it up with a plain white or black shirt to create tres-chic indo western look and steal the show!

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

