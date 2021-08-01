Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Dressing up desi
Ami Patel: Dressing up desi

You don’t have to go all out and stick to traditional Indian wear. Mix and match to make your outfit more versatile and funky
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Best of both worlds

My mom keeps insisting that I wear Indian clothes, so I want to give my wardrobe a bit of a makeover. How can I pull off western clothing and give it an Indian aesthetic?

—Jessica P, Mumbai

See, Indo-Western clothing is the edgy amalgamation of both, the evergreen Indian ethnicwear and the trendy Westernwear! You can achieve this well-balanced look by incorporating certain elements from both the styles! For example, you can pair a classic peplum top with dhoti pants and throw on some funky sneakers!

Another look can be created by sporting an ethnic statement neckpiece over a white shirt or inside a black blazer! This will totally make you stand apart!

You can create an uber-stylish look by pairing a handloom sari with a crop top/tank top/top with exaggerated sleeves!

Pick any beautiful Banarasi brocade maxi/long skirt and pair it up with a plain white or black shirt to create tres-chic indo western look and steal the show!

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

