Ami Patel: For the summer brides

What are your options when it comes to make-up, styling tips and your wedding trousseau, if you’re getting hitched this summer
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

Minimal & sustainable

What’s the in-trend bridal make-up and trousseau this summer?   

—Saroise, Via Instagram

Bridal make-up that’s trending this summer is actually one of the simpler ones we’ve seen over the years: the no make-up make-up look. Opt for minimal make-up instead of the heavy eyes and bold lips. With the trousseau, sustainability is popular right now, with brides using traditional textiles and heirlooms as a part of their outfits.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

