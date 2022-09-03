Ami Patel: Of capsule wardrobes & boho wedding trousseaus

Capsule capture

What is a capsule wardrobe? And how do I build one?

—Jane, Mumbai

Acapsule wardrobe can be defined as a small collection of clothes which can be used in more than one way. You can mix and match and can make multiple looks with the same pieces. Get some basic pieces such as a neutral T-shirt, white shirt, a pair of black pants, a pair of jeans and simple, elegant accessories to dress up or dress down.

Boho bride

I’m marrying into a conservative family. How do I incorporate my boho self in the outfit?

—Anita Vaghani, Mumbai

You can use boho accessories to break the look. Certain woven fabrics, embroidery or even the detailing in the blouse could be added to your look as accents of your boho personality.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2022

