Ami Patel: Of minimal makeup and comfortable bridal wear

Basics to keep in mind while getting ready to face the camera and the ideal wardrobe if you want to dance at you wedding
Published on Apr 15, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

Keeping it simple

What’s the bare minimum makeup I need for a photoshoot that I need to go for work purposes?  

—Antara, Mumbai

A BB cream or a light amount of concealer to brighten up your under eyes, a lip and cheek tint to bring in a healthy glow to your skin and a coat of mascara on your lashes should go well with a photoshoot for formal purposes. This would keep you looking fresh and yet wouldn’t be overpowering.

The dancing bride

I’m planning to do a bridal dance. What are the clothing options I should look at for a comfortable evening?  —Ramita, Via Instagram

A lehenga, suit or even an anarkali would be suitable clothing options for a wedding evening full of dance. You could also opt for a suit with sharara pants for a glamorous yet super comfortable look.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

