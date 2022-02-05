Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Sustainable cosplay and how to style hats
How can you utilise what you already have in your wardrobe for an outfit for a costume party and which hairstyles go with hats
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

The cat’s meow

What are the easiest looks to put together for a costume party with what I already have in my wardrobe?  

—Urmila, via Instagram

Pair tight-fitting black bottoms with a black full sleeve or sleeveless turtleneck, with your hair tied into a tight pony tail for a Catwoman look. Wear a black mask that covers your eyes. You can also wear a sleeveless long black maxi dress with a pearl necklace and black shades, with your hair tied in a bun, for an Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s look. 

Hat tricks

What are some hairstyles I can go for if I love wearing hats? I’m willing to chop my hair off too, if it looks better.

—Vani, via Instagram

Cutting your hair short isn’t necessary; hats go well with any hair length. Longer hair gives you more ways of styling with hats. You can leave your hair open in soft waves or tie it in a small bun. You can also loosely braid your hair in the front.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

