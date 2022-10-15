Ami Patel: The perfect bridesmaid OTT
QI want my five bridesmaids—of varying body types—to wear the same dress. What shade and cut may suit all of them?
—Rakesh, Mumbai
Pastel shades suit all body types and are your safest bet. Go for something that is also coordinated with what you are wearing to truly make it the #bridesquad. Another advantage is that pastels look wonderful during the day as well as night, irrespective of the material of the dress, which you should pick depending on the season, destination of the ceremony and again, what you will be wearing.
Go for a wraparound dress as this is most likely to balance most body types in the group. If you want to go with something with a deeper neck, then a free-flowing A-line dress would work as well. Opt for the same brand or tailor for the dresses.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022
