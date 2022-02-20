Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need
It’s never too late to start taking care of your skin. Here’s how you can begin from scratch and build a routine that works for you
Published on Feb 20, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByAmi Patel

Skincare for noobs

I’m 30 and I don’t have a skincare routine. What are the basic steps and what products would you suggest? 

—Alka V, Delhi

The basic steps to skincare are:

Cleanser: A mild one.

Toner: To smoothen and calm your skin.

Serum: Tailored to your skin concerns, this can help protect and cure your skin. A vitamin C serum helps to lighten dark spots or signs of hyperpigmentation and reverses skin damage.

Moisturiser: It helps strengthen the barrier of your skin and keeps it hydrated. For oily skin, use a gel-based thinner moisturiser that will soak in quickly. For dry skin, a thicker cream-like formula would work.

Sunscreen: The Sun’s UV rays can cause cancer and sunscreen is essential to act as a barrier from the sun.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022

