Anti climax: Why are women’s coming-of-age tales only about sex?
ByUrvee Modwel
Jul 26, 2024 09:10 AM IST
It seems, the only way women characters grow up is when they have nude or intimate scenes on screen. Can we see them grow in other ways, the way male maturity often unfolds on screen?
Babe, wake up. Something strange is happening with coming-of-age plots. In both movies and TV shows, what used to be a rounded look at maturity is now merely a montage of sex scenes with a vague message about empowerment at the end.