“At 22, I wanted to be with my parents and not fly the nest,” says Dharmesh Darshan

Where were you career-wise?

I had graduated from Sydenham College and had not yet taken a plunge into the film industry. Video cassettes were at their peak popularity at the time, and I began to study cinema by watching Indian and international classics on them.

And the money situation...?

Zilch, as I had not begun earning. Although my parents were well off, I believed in being economically self-sufficient and directed my first film while still in my 20s.

Seeking the blessings of his parents, Darshan and Sheila, before launching Lootere (1993), his first film

Any romance in the air?

I was deeply romantic but hardly dated. I had my share of crushes, but I channelised my passion into filmmaking and writing.

What was your focus in life?

To make my family proud and help them realise their unfulfilled dreams. I was very protective about them.

Dharmesh with his mother, who he was extremely close to

So what was your mindset like?

To be with my parents and not fly the nest.

What was your biggest dream?

To fulfill my mom’s dream of seeing me as the number one filmmaker. She was the daughter and sister of filmmakers, but was married off at the age of 16. I inherited my love for films and music from her.

Dharmesh all dressed up for his birthday at his Pali Hill bungalow, in Mumbai

Tell us about fashion sense, then.

I had a great sense of style, which reflected in the way I presented Juhi (Chawla) in Lootere (1993) and Karisma (Kapoor) in Raja Hindustani (1996). Sadly, however, I underplayed my own outfits to conform to the image of a typical director. I sported glasses, dressed soberly in muted colours.

What was your most prized possession at that time?

My collection of non-fiction and cinema-related books!

The director in the pool at Otters Club in Bandra

What did you do for fitness?

I was super fit at 22, but when I became a director and started 18-hour workdays my fitness flew out of the window. Because I don’t indulge in alcohol and drugs, that has helped me regain lost ground, recently.

If you could rewind and change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

My nature. I was and continue to be too idealistic.

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

