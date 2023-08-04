Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Rise up in re-volt

It’s been just two years since Audi launched the e-tron in India, and it has already received a facelift. Unlike its combustion-engine counterparts, where the pace of development has slowed down, in the hyperactive EV world, it’s quite the opposite. The pressure is on automakers to stay on top of their game. And that’s exactly what Audi has done, along with a rejig of its EV model nomenclature. The e-tron, which was Audi’s first dedicated EV, has been renamed as the Q8 e-tron, to establish its position at the top of Audi’s fast-growing EV range, which already includes the Q4 e-tron (not yet in India) and the upcoming Q6 e-tron that will see a global reveal next year. The new Q8 e-tron has better aerodynamics, more features and, crucially, the Sportback version can go 600km on a single charge.

While the drive is smooth, refined and comfortable, the on-board tech is where the Q8 e-tron feels dated.

The driving position has fantastic all-round visibility and enough headroom for tall drivers. Shorter drivers too will appreciate the generous amount of seat-height adjust, which you can set on the 8-way-powered memory seat. An important addition is a 360-degree camera, which wasn’t in the previous e-tron. The on-board tech doesn’t have the graphics or the functionality of its competition. And what’s shocking is that there’s no wireless Apple CarPlay.

The subtle improvements Audi has given the Q8 e-tron have sharpened its EV credentials and put it back on the radar of today’s EV buyers at a time when the luxury EV market is hotting up. But it lacks the wow factor and level of tech that rival brands deliver. It also does not have that explosive acceleration that characterises some top-end EVs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hormazd Sorabjee Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India. ...view detail