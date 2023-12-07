Bordering on a trend: Burmese food is finally getting India excited

Ordinarily, a conversation around the cuisine of Myanmar would start and end with khow suey. The noodle soup — thick, bursting with flavour, typically accompanied by condiments — is the layperson’s initiation to Burmese cuisine. But restaurants around the world, and increasingly in India, also serve other staples of the cuisine: the congee-like san pyoke; the rice-noodle and fish soup, mohinga; atho, a noodle preparation; a range of refreshing salads (some even made with tea leaf); and the country’s own version of the samosa. For a nation that shares a border with India, the food sure took a while to cross over. But its mix of both familiar and new flavours is a hit across the length and breadth of the country—from Delhi to Chennai and Bengaluru, from Kolkata to Goa and Surat.

Kaut mote is Mynmar’s version of dosa, says Ankit Gupta, co-founder of Burma Burma. (Assad Dadan)