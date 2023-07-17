Brooklyn Curry Project: A taste of Banglore in the heart of Brooklyn
Jul 17, 2023 06:00 PM IST
In 2021, a married couple from Banglore established the Brooklyn Curry Project at Fort Greene Park, serving authentic South Indian!
In 2021, the Brooklyn Curry project started as a stand at the Fort Greene farmers market. Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a crowd of people enjoys authentic South Indian delicacies.
The Brooklyn Curry Project food stand is located across the street at Washington Park Avenue, where it meets the Open Street of Willoughby Avenue.
- Topics
- Food
- Food Stall
- Cuisine