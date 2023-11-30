Cover Story: Queen of hearts
Nov 30, 2023 11:41 PM IST
Right now, everybody’s favourite content creator, Prajakta Koli, is in love with the idea of love and she wants the world to know
Prajakta Koli starts her conversation with Brunch on a serious note about “discipline and drive”. She ends with a confession about being tipsy on mimosas at an awards show. The range is telling. Koli, 30, aka @MostlySane, has gone from being content creator and funny girl-next-door to appearing in shows such as Mismatched (2020-) and movies such as Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) and Neeyat (2023), landing endorsement deals for travel platforms, and amassing nearly 8 million followers on Instagram. She is also writing her first book, a love story titled Too Good to be True. And through it all, she has stayed chill, relevant and, indeed, mostly sane. What’s her secret? Let’s ask: