Cover Story: Queen of hearts

Prajakta Koli starts her conversation with Brunch on a serious note about “discipline and drive”. She ends with a confession about being tipsy on mimosas at an awards show. The range is telling. Koli, 30, aka @MostlySane, has gone from being content creator and funny girl-next-door to appearing in shows such as Mismatched (2020-) and movies such as Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) and Neeyat (2023), landing endorsement deals for travel platforms, and amassing nearly 8 million followers on Instagram. She is also writing her first book, a love story titled Too Good to be True. And through it all, she has stayed chill, relevant and, indeed, mostly sane. What’s her secret? Let’s ask:

Prajakta Koli, 30, aka @MostlySane, has gone from being content creator and funny girl-next-door to appearing in shows and movies, landing endorsement deals for travel platforms, and amassing nearly 8 million followers on Instagram. (Photo: Prathamesh Kumbhare)