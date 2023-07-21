Go ahead. Put up that Live Love Laugh sign. Set out those essential oils. Arrange all the laughing Buddhas, collected over the years, on the side tables in plain sight. Set up Castle Grayskull and He-Man right there on the living room coffee table. Brunch spoke to four creative people, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, philanthropist and executive director at Historic Resort Hotels; architect Dikshu Kukreja; interior designer Minnie Bhatt; and singer Shilpa Rao, about the one spot where find their calm. Come check this...

House proud: India’s top creative people open up their personal spaces

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is a philanthropist, educationist, sports patron and six-time Guinness World Record Holder for nationwide clothes donation drives, for getting people to donate school supplies, for mass potting of plants, and giving out hunger-relief packages. So, where does someone like that go to unwind? To his palace, of course.

We may recognise Shilpa Rao's voice from hit songs such as Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Malang from Dhoom 3 (2013), and more recently, Besharam Rang from Pathaan (2023). Hitting those notes doesn't come easily and requires a lot of practice, which is why Rao has a small corner in her Mumbai home that holds great significance for her.

Minnie Bhatt is a Mumbai-based interior designer who works on both commercial and residential projects. Recently, she designed the Butter restaurant in Pune, Cafe Holiday in Mumbai, Hortus in Kochi, and completed her 100th project. It's clear that she's excited about her work. She chose her office space as the one area where she truly can feel at peace.

As an architect and urban planner, Dikshu Kukreja’s job is to dream up ways to make our cities livable. But when it comes to his own space, it is his den at his New Delhi home where he feels the most at ease. “This space is my living laboratory of subterranean architecture, where I walk the talk,” says Kukreja. “It’s where I let my imagination soar and creativity flow.” He spends a couple of hours every evening here, listening to music, basking in the natural light and keeping cool, thanks to the comfortable temperature provided by the natural insulation of the surrounding earth.