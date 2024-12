Gunjan Chawla Kumar’s work seems simple, the lines minimalist and modern. It’s anything but. The artist draws on Indian and South-East Asian textiles and crafts, tribal and pre-historic arts, even archaeology for her works. They involve meticulous handmade processes and philosophical inquiry. It makes her practice both deeply personal and universal.

Gunjan Chawla Kumar’s works are created with pure coloured pigments on Indian muslin. She whirls her pigments like a dervish to create thousands of handmade cones. (Exhibit 320)