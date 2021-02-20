Editor’s Note: Happy 17th Birthday, HT Brunch!
In September 2020, as part of a well-orchestrated relaunch and redesign of the iconic Hindustan Times, its Sunday magazine underwent a change. HT Brunch now spoke to you in a new, younger voice, reflecting the ideas of a changing generation. Millennials and Gen Zers were at the heart of the magazine – and on its cover, as the topic plans broad-based themselves from what originally constituted lifestyle (think: food, fashion, films) to include social media, and an ambition-led, tech-savvy, irreverent, but never disrespectful take on life.
Of course, some feathers were ruffled. Can we have the old Brunch back, some readers wrote out of love. Only to be pleasantly surprised to know that little had been eliminated from the older Brunch, the new-age bits were simply add-ons.
You could still turn to the country’s best columnists, be it Vir Sanghvi, Seema Goswami or Hormazd Sorabjee. But on your way to them, you could also pick up some new ideas from the front of the book Q&As by social media star Ranveer Allahbadia, chef Prateek Sadhu, YouTube’s Technical Guruji, int’l travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, and more.
Sure, you had to occasionally scan a QR code to access some pages, but we made that worth your while by ensuring the e-edition packed more pages than any one city edition did. So, if you’re in Mumbai and Delhi and have your printed copy of Brunch, you could still scan the QR code on the cover and access more columns, features and ideas. (If you haven’t already, try it now!)
Almost six months after the relaunch, I am happy to say that the newer, fresher HT Brunch has arrived. Even older readers are enjoying the younger faces and fresh outlook that this generation has to offer.
As I chatted about HT Brunch on the hot new app, ClubHouse last Sunday (we run an informal open house at 11am, and if you’re on the app, do join in), I was heartened to hear the following words, “If the newspaper it comes with helps you stay on top of things, HT Brunch helps you stay ahead of the curve…”
Thank you, dear reader… on behalf of the entire editorial team, it’s words like these that make our work worthwhile.
Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter and Instagram
From HT Brunch, February 21, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#SameLove
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Valentine’s Day special
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: @tedthestoner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I wanted to be with my parents and not fly the nest,” says Dharmesh Darshan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Game Show: Who will pop the question first?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: Love on a platter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: They’re back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeremy Jauncey: A trip down memory lane & how to travel safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ami Patel: Be the most beautiful bride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Of French toast breakfasts & pressure cooked meats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap: Listen first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campus life by Zuni Chopra: A brief realisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obituary: Rajiv, the larger than life Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the name of love...
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Following her father footsteps, but a bit differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox