Editor’s Note: The man who seva’d the year!

I am what you’d call a Covid virgin.

Unless I had a light, asymptomatic bout without knowing it, I’ve managed to dodge the virus through its variety of strains. But, that doesn’t mean I wasn’t affected by it.

Last year, mid-April to mid-June was one of the most emotionally-charged periods of my life.

Covid’s Delta variant had hit India like a brick in the face. Friends and their families caught the virus, battled unimaginable challenges, and people younger than me fell prey. We “double masked” and faux-helped by posting urgent requirements for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators on social media, but was it enough?

As editor, I questioned my choice of “happy lifestyle-led stories” week on week. Is it okay to talk about fashion at a time like this? Even otherwise crucial issues like gender equality, inclusivity, and the future of our planet suddenly didn’t matter as much.

If I were to pick one positive through this exceptionally trying time, it would be the man on our cover today. Harteerath Singh appeared on our screens canvassing positivity and life. The Gurgaon boy and his NGO, the Hemkunt Foundation, seemed to come up with the best solutions to seemingly insurmountable problems at the time. They set up temporary Covid Care Centres, imported ventilators and supplied oxygen. And the cherubic-faced Harteerath put on the face of a warrior, being positive of triumph come what may!

In no time, Harteerath was the darling of the millennials. His posts drew instant responses, and attracted immediate solutions. In this interview to mark one year from that emotionally draining time, Harteerath tells me how he and his team of volunteers decided to consciously give up wearing PPE kits because they slowed them down. “We could be on our feet for 12 to 16 hours without them, as opposed to six to eight hours when we wore them,” says Harteerath. “Yes, my family was worried, but I knew I was doing Guru Nanak’s work, so nothing would happen to me!”

This issue also showcases a different, relaxed side of the young man. Harteerath has worked with a stylist on his looks for this shoot, showed us he has some strong opinions on fashion, and from what is evident in the pictures, has enjoyed every bit of it. He knows he’s making every garment he wears look great; we know it’s the selflessness he wears that makes him stand out.

As we say a small prayer of gratitude that we are able to indulge such pursuits today, do read his interview for stories that’ll leave you with moist eyes and a tug at your heart. Harteerath showcases humankind at its best, and he takes particular pride not in the fact that he helped save lives, but that his work may have inspired others to give back as well.

Also in this issue: India’s first virtual “influencer” (faulty as that term is… more on that later!), fashion advice for your dog, and we kick off Pride month by questioning corporates that pretend to ally, but have their eyes set on the pink dollar. Watch out!

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

