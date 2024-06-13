Epic rewind: Music memories from Indus Creed, Parikrama, Advaita & Parvaaz

Fifteen years in, the world’s changed enough for them to talk about a Then and Now. Public obsessions have shifted from Facebook to Instagram, and from owning music to streaming it. “Many musicians now make more money from streaming their music rather than album sales,” says Ahamed. “There is more space for original music than when we started out. We have the freedom to release music on our own terms, without support from a major label.” It also means connecting directly with listeners and hearing cutting criticism directly from them in return.