Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Epic rewind: Music memories from Indus Creed, Parikrama, Advaita & Parvaaz

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 14, 2024 05:14 AM IST

From cassettes to CDs, iPods to streaming, some Indian bands have stayed put as the world, and music changed. See how four bands recall the time that was, and what it takes to rock on today

The ’80s Indus Creed

Rock band Parikrama completes 33 years this year.
Indus Creed’s sound has evolved over the last four decades.
Vocalist Uday Benegal says the biggest challenge they face is the demand for original music. (AMIT DAS)
Parikrama has stayed together over decades because being in the band isn’t their core job.
Parikrama’s fans have grown with them, and even introduced their children to their music.
Advaita’s music is a mix of contemporary fusion, Western and Hindustani vocals.
Advaita’s vocalist Chayan Adhikari says they love to connect with long-term fans of their music.
Parvaaz started out with classic rock, but branched out to include RnB, soul and Indian classical forms.
Khalid Ahamed, lead guitarist and vocalist for Parvaaz, says there is more space for original music now.
