Flipkart Big Billion Days sale brings ace deals on ASUS Consumer Notebooks

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Find interesting deals on top-rated consumer notebooks from ASUS at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale this year. The highlight of this year’s festive deals is the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED, ASUS Vivobook 15, ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED, or the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, which are powered by strong processors that make them the perfect computing devices for multi-tasking, whether it is for work, or to recharge in the after-hours with an intense session of your favorite game or an episode of the latest OTT show on your watch-list. Read on to know more. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED Light Weight Laptop. (ASUS)

ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 processor Laptop. (ASUS)

This entry-level laptop model is a great choice for students as it delivers a well-balanced combination of performance and stunning visuals at a price that will not burn a deep hole in your pocket. The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with the Intel Core i5 processor and up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM so that you can do all the tasks assigned to you swiftly and efficiently. ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (ASUS)

These two models offer the functionalities of a laptop and a tablet, rolled into one amazing device. Bring home the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip or the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, both of which come with a super versatile 360-degree hinge that gives you all the freedom to work or play, your way! You can use these amazing devices as a laptop or flip the screen around to have the flexibility of a touch screen, depending upon the use that you are putting it to. ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (ASUS)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor of the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED makes it fare high on the performance front and the fast SSD storage ensures that you are able to retrieve all your important files without any loss of time. It has a WUXGA (FHD+) NanoEdge touchscreen which is highly responsive and a large 50Wh battery that will keep you going through the day without the fear of it running out. And, even if it does, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip offers the option of super-fast charging which will power it back to 60 percent in all of 49 minutes.

