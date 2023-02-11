Get to know... Gary Mehigan
The chef and one of the original judges of MasterChef Australia on what’s in his fridge, his last big splurge, and being terribly impatient
Chef
Age: 55
Currently I am: working on a new series for National Geographic, covering Indian festivals from all across the country, and recently visited India for the Conosh Classified Masterclass.
In my fridge: Cheese. I love good quality cheese and spend a lot on it. Seasonal vegetables, tomatoes, eggs and fruits like peaches and cherries. Crunchy chilli sauce. It goes with everything.
I’m strangely addicted to: Uplifting female vocal trance.
Favourite movie memory: Watching Aamir Khan’s Dangal and enjoying how he wants his two daughters to become famous wrestlers.
Last big splurge: Cars and motorcycles! I’ve got three motorcycles, including a Triumph and two BMWs.
My little secret: I’m terribly impatient. It’s quite the opposite of the calm man everybody sees on TV. I need to be busy all the time.
An unusual skill I have: I’m ridiculously neat and tidy. My suitcase looks like a well-ordered, colour-coded exercise in attention. I can never wear a T-shirt if it’s not ironed.
The food I won’t eat: There were a few things in Nagaland whose texture I didn’t like, and even in China, there were a few things that didn’t go well with me.
If I were a hashtag: I’d be #InTheWay. It’s quite nice, like an obstacle!
On my bedside table: A lamp, my AirPods, a watch, and a back scratcher.
My 3am friend: My dog Fergus. He is a 75 kg Great Dane and its my job to take him out when he has to go.
