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Get to know... Nishu Tiwari

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 03:28:02 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Nishu Tiwari was left star-struck when Farah Khan visited her home.
Nishu Tiwari was left star-struck when Farah Khan visited her home.

Content creator Nishu Tiwari (@INishuTiwari) is craving momos, swiping right on humour and never buying followers

Currently, I am: Filming for my YouTube channel, travelling, and working on collaborations.

High point in life: Winning Entertainment & Comedy Creator of the Year at the Navbharat Influencers Awards, 2025, and crossing 1B views in 2026 on YouTube.

Low point in life: In 2021, I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had auditory hallucinations. A year on medication reshaped my work and life.

On my playlist: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, by Kishore Kumar; Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh; Illegal Weapon 2.0, by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas.

One thing I would never buy: Followers..

Today I’m craving: Momos.

Last thing I ordered online: Clothes. I always feel like I have nothing to wear.

App I check before bed: Instagram. I plan to scroll for five minutes, and somehow, an hour has passed.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t trust people too easily. Learn to recognise who deserves your trust.

My favourite subject in school: Sociology. My curiosity about people and society shows in the content I create today.

I’d swipe right on: A sense of humour.

A superpower I wish I had: Mind-reading.

My favourite Sunday memory: Mom’s rajma chawal.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Farah Khan. She visited my home and featured me in her video. I was happy, nervous, and overwhelmed all at once.

My favourite bad habit: Fast food. I know I should eat healthier, but my cravings often win.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d spend more time with my father—one more heartfelt conversation, one picture together.

The best thing about fame: People call me Didi, strangers treat me like family.

The worst thing about fame: People also secretly film me without consent and posting it online.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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