Get to know... Nishu Tiwari
Content creator Nishu Tiwari (@INishuTiwari) is craving momos, swiping right on humour and never buying followers
Currently, I am: Filming for my YouTube channel, travelling, and working on collaborations.
High point in life: Winning Entertainment & Comedy Creator of the Year at the Navbharat Influencers Awards, 2025, and crossing 1B views in 2026 on YouTube.
Low point in life: In 2021, I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had auditory hallucinations. A year on medication reshaped my work and life.
On my playlist: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, by Kishore Kumar; Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh; Illegal Weapon 2.0, by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas.
One thing I would never buy: Followers..
Today I’m craving: Momos.
Last thing I ordered online: Clothes. I always feel like I have nothing to wear.
App I check before bed: Instagram. I plan to scroll for five minutes, and somehow, an hour has passed.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t trust people too easily. Learn to recognise who deserves your trust.
My favourite subject in school: Sociology. My curiosity about people and society shows in the content I create today.
I’d swipe right on: A sense of humour.
A superpower I wish I had: Mind-reading.
My favourite Sunday memory: Mom’s rajma chawal.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Farah Khan. She visited my home and featured me in her video. I was happy, nervous, and overwhelmed all at once.
My favourite bad habit: Fast food. I know I should eat healthier, but my cravings often win.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d spend more time with my father—one more heartfelt conversation, one picture together.
The best thing about fame: People call me Didi, strangers treat me like family.
The worst thing about fame: People also secretly film me without consent and posting it online.
From HT Brunch, October 31, 2026
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