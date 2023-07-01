Get to know... Shriya Pilgaonkar
The actor and filmmaker talks about the superpowers she wishes she had, living a healthy life and doing what she loves
Actor, filmmaker, @shriya.pilgaonkar
Currently I am: Shooting for a film and Season 2 of the series The Broken News.
High point in life: Just living a healthy life and doing what I love.
Low point in life: When I find myself stressing unnecessarily.
On my playlist: The stories of Mahabharata by Sudipta Bhawmik, Oprah’s Super Soul podcast, the BBC Earth Podcast.
On my speed dial: Mom, manager and driver.
Today I’m craving: Pani-puri (which I crave every day, but can’t eat all the time).
Last thing I ordered online: Multi-coloured gel pens.
App I check before going to bed: My alarm.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back.
A secret skill I have: I am highly intuitive about people and situations.
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to speak all the languages in the world and communicate with animals.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Papa cooking for me and then all of us watching an animation film at home.
My most star-struck moment so far: During the shoot of Fan, when Shah Rukh Khan and I were discussing books we like. It felt like chatting with a friend.
My favourite bad habit: I am constantly thinking about what to eat next.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I only want to be in the present.
A trait I despise in people: Disrespect towards anybody.
I won’t leave the house without: Giving my pet dog many kisses.
The best thing about fame: The love.
The worst thing about fame: The uncertainty.
From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023
