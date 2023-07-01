Get to know... Shriya Pilgaonkar

Actor, filmmaker, @shriya.pilgaonkar Advice Shriya Pilgaonkar would give her 18-year-old self? “Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back”. (Shivam Gupta)

Currently I am: Shooting for a film and Season 2 of the series The Broken News.

High point in life: Just living a healthy life and doing what I love.

Low point in life: When I find myself stressing unnecessarily.

On my playlist: The stories of Mahabharata by Sudipta Bhawmik, Oprah’s Super Soul podcast, the BBC Earth Podcast.

On my speed dial: Mom, manager and driver.

Today I’m craving: Pani-puri (which I crave every day, but can’t eat all the time).

Last thing I ordered online: Multi-coloured gel pens.

App I check before going to bed: My alarm.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back.

A secret skill I have: I am highly intuitive about people and situations.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to speak all the languages in the world and communicate with animals.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Papa cooking for me and then all of us watching an animation film at home.

My most star-struck moment so far: During the shoot of Fan, when Shah Rukh Khan and I were discussing books we like. It felt like chatting with a friend.

My favourite bad habit: I am constantly thinking about what to eat next.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I only want to be in the present.

A trait I despise in people: Disrespect towards anybody.

I won’t leave the house without: Giving my pet dog many kisses.

The best thing about fame: The love.

The worst thing about fame: The uncertainty.

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023

