Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Shriya Pilgaonkar

Get to know... Shriya Pilgaonkar

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Jul 01, 2023 12:35 PM IST

The actor and filmmaker talks about the superpowers she wishes she had, living a healthy life and doing what she loves

Actor, filmmaker, @shriya.pilgaonkar

Advice Shriya Pilgaonkar would give her 18-year-old self? “Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back”. (Shivam Gupta)
Advice Shriya Pilgaonkar would give her 18-year-old self? “Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back”. (Shivam Gupta)

Currently I am: Shooting for a film and Season 2 of the series The Broken News.

High point in life: Just living a healthy life and doing what I love.

Low point in life: When I find myself stressing unnecessarily.

On my playlist: The stories of Mahabharata by Sudipta Bhawmik, Oprah’s Super Soul podcast, the BBC Earth Podcast.

On my speed dial: Mom, manager and driver.

Today I’m craving: Pani-puri (which I crave every day, but can’t eat all the time).

Last thing I ordered online: Multi-coloured gel pens.

App I check before going to bed: My alarm.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts. Also, do not thread your eyebrows too much. They will not grow back.

A secret skill I have: I am highly intuitive about people and situations.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to speak all the languages in the world and communicate with animals.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Papa cooking for me and then all of us watching an animation film at home.

My most star-struck moment so far: During the shoot of Fan, when Shah Rukh Khan and I were discussing books we like. It felt like chatting with a friend.

My favourite bad habit: I am constantly thinking about what to eat next.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I only want to be in the present.

A trait I despise in people: Disrespect towards anybody.

I won’t leave the house without: Giving my pet dog many kisses.

The best thing about fame: The love.

The worst thing about fame: The uncertainty.

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out