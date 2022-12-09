Guest Column by Alika Gupta: Gotta catch ‘em all!  

I was 12 years old (in 1999-2000) when I came across Pokémon in London. They were screening the first Pokémon movie and the craze had just erupted, with cartoons, stickers and posters. I thought, “This looks cute and cool,” and watched an episode on TV. Not only was I hooked, but when I came back home, I got quite a few of my friends into it.

Secret fan club

Then, Cartoon Network brought the Pokémon anime series to India. I remember discussing each episode with everyone, and awaiting every announcement for a new Pokémon.

We had a Secret Pokémon club, with secret passwords for which you had to solve a puzzle to get into the meeting! I even ditched my school friends once to watch Pokémon! I had chanced across an episode on TV right before I left home, so I met them for 10 minutes, made up an excuse, and left.

People were obsessed with collecting the cards. I took mine to school to show off and someone stole them. I was heartbroken.

At some point, the interest waned, but then Pokémon Go, the augmented reality mobile game, came out in 2016 and I played it on my phone. I made random friends on trains as we caught Pokémon together! I still play it. I’m even part of a WhatsApp group where we talk about new features and updates.

The makers of Pokémon did great marketing. They had collectibles like tins and badges, and people really wanted the full collection. Which is impossible now with some 1k+ Pokémon!

Big feat

Ash Ketchum, the protagonist, has finally won the title of world’s greatest Pokémon trainer after 25 years of trying. They showed him learning new things and not giving up, so Pokémon taught me that it’s impossible to win every battle, but you can win the ones that count.

And Pokémon was one of the things that got me into art. I started by doodling the monsters and I’m a professional illustrator now!

(As told to Karishma Kuenzang )

Alika Gupta

Alika Gupta, 34, is a graphic designer, illustrator and Pokémon gym leader in training, based in Mumbai.

