Guest column by Papa CJ: Where does a comedian draw the line?

Every audience is different. What one person finds funny, the other may find offensive and vice versa. But audiences sometimes don’t understand that offence is about intent, and a comedian’s intention is almost always to entertain, not offend.

Each comedian draws their own line. While I have no problem teasing my audiences, I’m careful not to be hurtful. In my experience though, once audiences understand that your intention is simply to entertain, they will allow you to joke about almost anything.

The danger comes when you put content from a live show on the internet. At the live show, ‘your’ audience who like your work show up. However, on the internet, the show is watched by people other than your core audience. They do not have a sense of the atmosphere and context in which the jokes were cracked. So, the performance and intent can easily be misinterpreted.

To each their own

As comedians, I don’t think we should have to think twice about expressing our views. But what we have been forced to think about is where to express our views. If I’m performing at a corporate or personal event, it is my duty as a professional to respect the boundaries of my environment. However, if you have come to a ticketed public show that has been advertised as having mature content, then I’ll do what appeals to my own sensibilities.

I also need my audience to relate to where I’m coming from, not necessarily agree with it. As comedians, we need to stay true to our own voices. But if I feel a joke will be hurtful to the audience, in most cases I will not do it. Others may not. That’s their choice and I respect that too. To each their own.

Sometimes comedians are called ‘vulgar’. However, the only reason a comedian cracks a joke is because he wants the audience to laugh. If audiences stop laughing at certain jokes, comedians will stop doing them. So, I would argue that it is audiences who are vulgar!

Learning curve

Also, both comedians and audiences mature over time. I’ve done jokes in the past that I would never do today. And I’m still making mistakes and learning. Similarly audiences evolve. When I started doing stand-up comedy in India in 2008, audiences were hesitant to sit in the front row because they were wary of being picked on. Now, the first row is the first to sell out and people complain that I did not pick on them!

In the end, if we comedians and audiences can look at each other with empathy, compassion and humanity, understand the other party’s intent, and make our points without feeling the need to resort to physical violence, the world will be a better, and funnier, place for it.

Papa CJ is an international stand-up comedian and executive coach.

I Say Chaps is an occasional guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

