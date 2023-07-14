Many happy returns: Four Bollywood stars discuss their comeback roles

“It’s all in there. Find it. Dig it out.” That’s one of the lines Harman Baweja delivers as JCP Harshvardhan Shroff in the Netflix series Scoop (2023). The 42-year-old actor, who started out as a hero and then disappeared, certainly dug deep to rediscover his acting skills in the 2023 crime drama. It won praise from critics and Anurag Kashyap, who called his performance a “breakout”. What does it take to return to Bollywood when you look older but are wiser? Sharmila Tagore, Harman Baweja, Bhagyashree and Chandrachur Singh, who made surprise comebacks after long gaps, fill us in

Looking older didn’t bother Baweja. “I’ve got to be honest to myself and the character I am playing,” says Baweja.He knew the reason he needed to “come back” was because it didn’t work out the first time round.

With film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja for parents, Harman Baweja would have found it easy to stay behind the scenes. But he wanted to act, and made his debut in Love Story 2050 (2008), which bombed. It took 15 years for Baweja to deliver a standout performance as the sleazy cop JCP Shroff in Scoop. Scoop’s director Hansal Mehta urged him on, Baweja says. “I told him I wasn’t in the space. I agreed to an audition because I didn’t want them to be stuck on set with me, slapping their foreheads for picking me in the first place,” he says. Baweja admitted to being nervous about his performance. Styling by Suveera and Swetesh, Make-up by Aniketh Kamble, Hair by Milin Surti, Artist Pr: Tree-Shul Media Solutions. (Munna S)

Baweja’s comeback has had a slow reception. Many viewers simply didn’t recognise him. His sister’s friend had to google it to believe it, he says. “People were congratulating me during my dad’s 70th birthday celebrations,” Baweja recalls. “That was the perfect gift for him.” Sharmila Tagore picked Gulmohar (2023) as she was looking for a role that was different. “A character that spoke to me. Something age-appropriate, not a stereotypical mother/bhabhi,” she says.

Sharmila Tagore, 78, dislikes calling her performance in Gulmohar (2023) a comeback. “I was looking for a role that was different, A character that spoke to me. Something age-appropriate, not a stereotypical mother/bhabhi,” she says. In Virrudh... Family Comes First (2005), she loved playing Sumitra, a mother forced re-examine her faith in humanity after the murder of her only son. The storyline of Gulmohar, she found, reflected present day concerns but also addressed a timeless theme: Family property and the relationship shifts in a multi-generational family. Her character also reveals that she has had an affair with a woman. Chandrachur Singh’s long break was to focus on his son, Shaarnjai, whom he raised as a single father in Gurugram. “I did have offers, but they weren’t projects I wanted to do,” he says.

Though he’d been in the industry since 1990, actor Chandrachur Singh, 55 became a household name with Maachis in 1996. Josh followed in 2000. And that was that. Until one logged onto Disney+Hotstar in 2020 to watch Sushmita Sen in Aarya, only to be surprised by Chandrachur Singh playing her husband, a pivotal role, and killing it. Bhagyashree says she is fortunate to have starred in the superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya. It opens more doors and allowed her to showcase how much more she can do today.

Over 30 years ago, actor Bhagyashree shot to stardom with the superhit Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Immediately after, she disappeared from the spotlight to raise her kids (actors Abhimanyu Dassani, 33, and Avantika Dassani, 28). She sought small roles that allowed her some flexibility and the freedom to bring her daughter to the sets. Most of these opportunities lay in industries in the South, as they are relatively more professional and punctual, and wrap productions quickly.