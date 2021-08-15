How Kareena Kapoor Khan got fit after her pregnancies

We are on the top floor of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new four-storeyed apartment in Mumbai’s upmarket suburb of Bandra, conducting a cover shoot for HT Brunch. The pictures are meant to accompany the release of her book Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, published by Juggernaut. But there is one problem: the actress posing in black Shivan and Narresh bikini looks like anything but a mother of two!

How did Kareena Kapoor Khan get so fit so fast? And where does the food the Kapoor khandaan consumes so passionately go?

“I gained a lot of weight during both my pregnancies, but I don’t pressure myself about the way I look,” Kareena says. “Generally, as a person, I like to work out, I love yoga, Plates, I like doing things. I am down 10kgs and I have 10 more to go,” she says, referring to the pregnancy weight after she delivered her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in Februrary 2021.

“Fitness is my high. It’s not someone telling me that I have to do this. It’s not like I have signed five films and I have to get into a pair of shorts…” says Kareena. “I truly want to be a fit mother.”

“If being fit is something that makes you feel good, then it’s not just about vanity,” she says. “Unfortunately, it’s sad that fitness and vanity are constantly clubbed together. They’re not the same thing. The idea is the way you feel. I want to wake up in the morning and go for a run because I feel good, I don’t want to do it because I want to build quadricips, have a bikini body etc,” says Kareena. “Please… that’s very passe!”

In the book, Kareena also talks about her diet. “I am not an eater of raw foods or juices,” she writes. “Give me a mutton paya soup any day!” referring to her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who guided her during her pregnancies, and continues to do so now.

This cover shoot is a compensatory one. After doing her first pregnancy magazine cover when she was 8-months in with Taimur in November 2016, Kareena Kapoor was all set to do another in December 2020 for HT Brunch. Even a date was fixed. Unfortunately, she fell ill and was advised strict bed-rest. Before she delivered Jeh, Kareena managed to wrap her endorsements, but was unable to shoot the cover.

“The reality of pregnancy is not the glamourous magazine covers I did,” adds Kareena, referring to her iconic HT Brunch “Bebo’s Baby Bump” cover from Dec 2016, a first for a top Bollywood actress. Kareena also continued doing endorsements through both her pregnancies. “The reality of things is that in the last trimester, you feel like curling up and waking on your due date. I was more prepared for Jeh’s pregnancy, but it was tougher because I was four-and-a-half years older. I gained a lot of weight during both my pregnancies, even though I tried hard in the second one not to. I was very active, I walked a lot, I did yoga, but my Punjabi genes took over and I still put on weight.”

