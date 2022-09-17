HT Brunch Game Show: Which creator is fighting the need for validation best?

Yashraj Mukhate, 26, Music producer & content creator

Yashraj focusses on his craft to deal with the anxiety

Do likes and comments make you feel validated?

People are on social media for that validation! It’s even better when it comes from someone you look up to.

Has that feeling of validation waned?

No. But, if there was no social media validation, I wouldn’t put out the music I make.

And when you don’t get the validation you seek?

I make more content. The key is to not depend on that validation to a point that if affects your life choices. Or you’ll go insane.

How do you deal with the anxiety it brings?

As soon as I get that anxiety or insecurity, I go back to my studio and focus on practising my craft, no matter how long that takes. Because that gives me security, satisfaction and belief that even if social media doesn’t exist one day, I’ll still be able to do something good.

Aanchal Agrawal, Digital content creator, entrepreneur & stand-up comedian

Usaamah uses his anxiety to work on his insecurities

Do likes and comments make you feel validated?

They did while starting out, nine years ago.

Has that feeling of validation waned?

Yes. It phased out. Social media is a race, one which doesn’t let you stop if you start. Which can be mentally taxing for someone who does not see conversations on the work they do. So, instead of numbers, which will never be enough, I focus on what I put out.

And when you don’t get the validation you seek?

It’s difficult to stay true to what you do in a space where everything depends on the validation of others. When the want of validation comes back, I look back at everything I’ve done and like.

How do you deal with the anxiety it brings?

I’m insecure about the way I speak, so I don’t do videos which require me to talk a lot. I’m now trying to just show my true self, which is helping with the resultant anxiety.

And the winners are…Yashraj, Aanchal & Usaamah

“The only validation that matters is yours”

“I agree with all of them. I’m a firm believer in authenticity,” says Karishma, who says that for her, after eight years of running Humans Of Bombay, validation now stops at herself. “When you want to just impress yourself, then you showcase your voice in a way that’s unabashed and relentless. And people appreciate it. Don’t think people are only impressed by numbers,” she adds.

There was a time when comments did bother her though. “Creators must detach from social media. Once you post, don’t keep checking the likes. You can control yourself, your voice and the way you showcase yourself. You can’t please everybody on social media. With time, you will build that niche that understands you.

And it’s okay if you lose followers as it wouldn’t have served you in the long run anyway,” concludes Karishma.

