IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?
Kamna Chhibber is a Clinical Psychologist and Head, Mental Health for the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare
Kamna Chhibber is a Clinical Psychologist and Head, Mental Health for the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare
brunch

HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?

The introvert, extrovert or ambivert? Three different personality types talk about productively spending time during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Githi Babu, 30, HR professional

Githi started working out with her friends to keep herself busy
Githi started working out with her friends to keep herself busy

Behaviour and quirks: Githi is the talkative one in the group, an extrovert and loves socialising. Not the one to sit at home during weekends, she has numerous friends.

Lockdown experience: “I got a job during the lockdown. I found it extremely difficult to adjust at the start, but managed that via WhatsApp and Zoom video calls,” she says.

Keep me busy: “Training for my new job kept me busy until September. I also began working out at home with my three friends. I’m glad the pandemic happened at a time when we are technologically advanced!” she says.

Boon or bane? “Due to some personal losses, it has been a bane,” she adds.

Sharang Raut, 27, Product Manager

Sharang took a break from work for four months
Sharang took a break from work for four months

Behaviour and quirks: An introvert by nature, Sharang prefers solitude but has a close group of friends that he likes to hang out with. He cracks terrible jokes when uncomfortable.

Lockdown experience: “Lockdown was great! I took a break from work in February for a good four months, so had no work commitments as such,” he shares.

Keep me busy: “I learnt cooking, read a few books, Netflix etc. 2019 was a very hectic year job-wise, so 2020 was my chill year,” Sharang says.

Boon or bane? “Overall, it was a bane as my travel and higher education plans had to be put on hold,” he says.

Treena Mukherjee, 31 Ex-journalist

Treena spent four months with her parents after nearly 15 years
Treena spent four months with her parents after nearly 15 years

Behaviour and quirks: Treena is a mix of friendly and someone who prefers her me-time. Displaying her ambivert nature, she has phases when she wants to chill with her friends and at other times, she wants to bake by herself.

Lockdown experience: “It was very exhausting, initially. I liked working from home but eventually, I missed going out and meeting new people. So, I started my daily walks around the nearby lake,” Treena says.

Keep me busy: “An overdose of cooking, cleaning, Netflix, baking, reading would define 2020 for me. I also spent four months with my parents after almost 15 years!” Treena shares.

Boon or bane? “It was a bane – I hated being at home and sanitising endlessly. I felt better after meeting my parents,” she shares.

And the winner is… Treena Mukherjee

“The pandemic challenged all by changing the definition of ‘normal’”

“In mental health, we always suggest that balance is key. Keeping this in mind, it would appear Treena, an ambivert, would be successful in navigating the challenges of the pandemic,” says Kamna Chhibber, Head of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare. “But, that doesn’t indicate coping with situations surrounding her would have been easy or that those who are extroverts or introverts would not be able to cope with situations. This pandemic has challenged all by changing the definition of what ‘normal’ is,” she adds. Here are some key strategies that might help you to be resilient and stay optimistic:

Keep a simple routine; this helps you cope and maintain normalcy. Maintain balance by sustaining relationships outside and spending time with the self.

Remember to look ahead but try not to plan too far ahead.

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Armaan Jain says that even when he made his debut as a leading man in a movie called Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, his passion for food was a notch higher than his interest in films; Make-up: Shibu Khan; Hair: BBlunt; Wardrobe:Anushka Khanna (Rohan Shrestha)
Armaan Jain says that even when he made his debut as a leading man in a movie called Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, his passion for food was a notch higher than his interest in films; Make-up: Shibu Khan; Hair: BBlunt; Wardrobe:Anushka Khanna (Rohan Shrestha)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kapoor family’s best-kept food secrets!

By Jamal Shaikh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Armaan Jain, 30, shows how the love for food runs as strong in India’s premier film family as the love for films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prateik Babbar being his sporty self while posing for a picture exclusively for this HT Brunch column
Prateik Babbar being his sporty self while posing for a picture exclusively for this HT Brunch column
brunch

“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The actor confesses he’s a guy version of Monica Geller from Friends and is still crushing on Karisma Kapoor, in an intimate chat with HT Brunch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Instead of High Intensity Interval Training, do a few stretches and some strength exercise like a few push-ups or air squats every one-two hours (Shutterstock)
Instead of High Intensity Interval Training, do a few stretches and some strength exercise like a few push-ups or air squats every one-two hours (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Move over high intensity workout

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Low-intensity exercise throughout the day will keep you physically and mentally fit, especially if you don’t have access to your gym or park
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohena Gera’s latest movie Sir has received rave reviews in India and abroad
Rohena Gera’s latest movie Sir has received rave reviews in India and abroad
brunch

Maid for each other

By Shunali Khullar Shroff
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Rohena Gera’s new film shows a wealthy homeowner falling in love with his domestic help. How did the writer-director do away with Bollywood’s rich-poor clichés and address this with realism and sensitivity?
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, the only Western condiment we were really familiar with for decades was ketchup
In India, the only Western condiment we were really familiar with for decades was ketchup
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s time to ketchup!

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:13 PM IST
From chutney to mustard to Sriracha, it’s the condiments that add a kick to your food on a regular basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ricky Pond’s Bollywood numbers like O Betaji have garnered over 500K likes
Ricky Pond’s Bollywood numbers like O Betaji have garnered over 500K likes
brunch

Social Media Star of the Week: Ricky Pond

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Meet the American dad in his 40s, who has become a rage amongst Indians worldwide for his Bollywood dance Reels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamna Chhibber is a Clinical Psychologist and Head, Mental Health for the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare
Kamna Chhibber is a Clinical Psychologist and Head, Mental Health for the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare
brunch

HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The introvert, extrovert or ambivert? Three different personality types talk about productively spending time during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leslee Lewis with his first electric guitar, he brought from Singapore, which was shaped like a gun
Leslee Lewis with his first electric guitar, he brought from Singapore, which was shaped like a gun
brunch

“At 22, I had left home to make it on my own,” says musician Leslee Lewis

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The musician talks about earning 1,700 per month, marrying is girlfriend and making it on his own in the industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sex and the City’s new season out next year will not star Samantha Jones
Sex and the City’s new season out next year will not star Samantha Jones
brunch

No sex without Samantha!

By Moksha Hegde and Reeti Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Two fans argue the elimination of Sex & the City’s most progressive character in the upcoming revival show
READ FULL STORY
Close
What really grabs your attention are new headlights capped by a striking LED strip that lift the looks of the car
What really grabs your attention are new headlights capped by a striking LED strip that lift the looks of the car
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The comeback car

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Audi’s A4 marks the start of an onslaught of new models from the German carmaker, which has been starved of models for the past year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Olympian exudes an unattainable coolth with perfect poise and a worn-out T-shirt, or none, if you’re Milind Soman!  (Parth Garg)
The Olympian exudes an unattainable coolth with perfect poise and a worn-out T-shirt, or none, if you’re Milind Soman!  (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour: The five kinds of runners

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:09 PM IST
From form snobs to statistic addicts, the streets are just packed with all types of runners come morning or evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bridgerton, the new series on Netflix, is set in Regency London and based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn (Aparna Ram)
Bridgerton, the new series on Netflix, is set in Regency London and based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Facts about fiction

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Many may try, but only some writers can actually bring a world alive in their books. Especially when it comes to regency romances
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohrab gives tips on how to lose weight efficiently and how making the muscles around your knees stronger can help
Sohrab gives tips on how to lose weight efficiently and how making the muscles around your knees stronger can help
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of planning your weight loss diet and strengthening your knees

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Get back on track with a weight loss plan that focuses on your diet and how you can work on making your knees stronger
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Allahbadia gives tips on social media etiquette you should follow
Ranveer Allahbadia gives tips on social media etiquette you should follow
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: Does posting selfies make you get taken less seriously at work? And… should you follow your boss?

By Ranveer Allahbadia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Is it okay for a doctor or teacher to post frivolous on their social media handles? And should you send a request to follow your new boss if their account is private?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can flaunt the lungi to social events
Here’s how you can flaunt the lungi to social events
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Where can you wear the lungi to?

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
You can now flaunt this garment beyond South Indian weddings to make a style statement according to the style icon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP