HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?

Githi Babu, 30, HR professional

Githi started working out with her friends to keep herself busy

Behaviour and quirks: Githi is the talkative one in the group, an extrovert and loves socialising. Not the one to sit at home during weekends, she has numerous friends.

Lockdown experience: “I got a job during the lockdown. I found it extremely difficult to adjust at the start, but managed that via WhatsApp and Zoom video calls,” she says.

Keep me busy: “Training for my new job kept me busy until September. I also began working out at home with my three friends. I’m glad the pandemic happened at a time when we are technologically advanced!” she says.

Boon or bane? “Due to some personal losses, it has been a bane,” she adds.

Sharang Raut, 27, Product Manager

Sharang took a break from work for four months

Behaviour and quirks: An introvert by nature, Sharang prefers solitude but has a close group of friends that he likes to hang out with. He cracks terrible jokes when uncomfortable.

Lockdown experience: “Lockdown was great! I took a break from work in February for a good four months, so had no work commitments as such,” he shares.

Keep me busy: “I learnt cooking, read a few books, Netflix etc. 2019 was a very hectic year job-wise, so 2020 was my chill year,” Sharang says.

Boon or bane? “Overall, it was a bane as my travel and higher education plans had to be put on hold,” he says.

Treena Mukherjee, 31 Ex-journalist

Treena spent four months with her parents after nearly 15 years

Behaviour and quirks: Treena is a mix of friendly and someone who prefers her me-time. Displaying her ambivert nature, she has phases when she wants to chill with her friends and at other times, she wants to bake by herself.

Lockdown experience: “It was very exhausting, initially. I liked working from home but eventually, I missed going out and meeting new people. So, I started my daily walks around the nearby lake,” Treena says.

Keep me busy: “An overdose of cooking, cleaning, Netflix, baking, reading would define 2020 for me. I also spent four months with my parents after almost 15 years!” Treena shares.

Boon or bane? “It was a bane – I hated being at home and sanitising endlessly. I felt better after meeting my parents,” she shares.

And the winner is… Treena Mukherjee

“The pandemic challenged all by changing the definition of ‘normal’”

“In mental health, we always suggest that balance is key. Keeping this in mind, it would appear Treena, an ambivert, would be successful in navigating the challenges of the pandemic,” says Kamna Chhibber, Head of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare. “But, that doesn’t indicate coping with situations surrounding her would have been easy or that those who are extroverts or introverts would not be able to cope with situations. This pandemic has challenged all by changing the definition of what ‘normal’ is,” she adds. Here are some key strategies that might help you to be resilient and stay optimistic:

Keep a simple routine; this helps you cope and maintain normalcy. Maintain balance by sustaining relationships outside and spending time with the self.

Remember to look ahead but try not to plan too far ahead.

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch