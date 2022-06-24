HT Brunch Game Show: Who handles period days best?

Shakshi Bachhety, 26

Teacher

Shakshi watches horror movies when she’s on her period

How bad are the period days?

The first and second days are especially bad. Feels like ants are stinging me.

Any rules you follow?

I follow a few simple rules: I try to do cardio exercises and so that I feel fit to get enough sleep.

What’s your secret for PMS survival mentally?

Most of the times it’s just focussing on work. But I find listening to music comforting, especially Aashayein from the movie Iqbal and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

What do you prefer—binge eating or binge watching?

Binge watching horror movies, I am a big fan of the genre. My favourite horror movie is to watch during that time of the month is Insidious.

Arushi Singh, 29

Manager, Analytics & Consultancy

Arushi dances as it cheers her up and helps with the pain

How bad are the period days?

I have severe stomachache, leg pain and lower back pain on the first day. It gets really uncomfortable and I feel way too irritated and take medication.

Any rules you follow?

My go-to remedy is ajwain with lukewarm water. A light workout like dancing cheers me up and reduces the pain. I eat light food with low sodium content and avoid sweets.

What’s your secret for PMS survival mentally?

Hot water bag, chocolates or hot chocolate and a massage/pedicure.

What do you prefer—binge eating or binge watching?

Binge-eating while binge-watching Friends.

Parul Taneja, 29

Owner, Krafted with Happiness

Parul starts the day with a banana, works out thrice a week

How bad are the period days?

I missed my pre-board exam and it was usual for my brother to take me to the hospital for pain killer via IV.

Any rules you follow?

Start the day with a banana, workout three days a week, take walks and drink lots of water. Ten days before, I have soaked kesar and raisins.

What’s your secret for PMS survival mentally?

When I’m overthinking, I tell myself that we’ll come back to this once my periods are over. That eliminates any overreaction.

What do you prefer—binge eating or binge watching?

Binge-eating ice cream while watching Friends.

And the winner is…Parul Taneja

“Exercise, use heating pads & stay positive”

“Parul Taneja wins for trying to manage her PMS and period cramps most effectively by exercising, being active, using heating pads and staying positive,” says Dr Anjali Kumar.

Period cramps are common and usually harmless though they can be very debilitating. “Medically, it’s called dysmenorrhea. It is important to get a proper gynecological diagnosis to rule out conditions like fibroids, endometriosis and pelvic infections. The most common remedy which works for PMS and period cramps is doing yoga, sleeping well and doing breathing/relaxation exercises,” she adds.

As far as foods are concerned, bananas are excellent sources of magnesium and saffron is a powerful antioxidant, known to help in PMS cramps.

