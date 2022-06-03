HT Brunch Game Show: Whose grooming game is the best?

Kanu Sharma Bhatia, 39, Entrepreneur

Kanu prioritises her morning meditation time

Your morning routine?

Wake up, brush, wash my face, apply sunscreen and then meditate for ten minutes.

Your night routine?

A caffeine curfew, face wash, Azelac lotion and night cream, followed by Vitamin tablets.

Travel essentials?

Hand cream, sanitiser, anti-perspirant, face wipes.

Grooming essentials always in your bag?

Lip balm, lipstick, face wipes.

Do you practice self-care at home?

Mani-pedi once in two weeks. Self-care is skin care, which I practice every day. I get a haircut once in two months. I had laser treatment, so I shave only when required.

Your thoughts while picking an outfit?

I dress depending on the day planned.

What’s a grooming non-negotiable?

Nails, skin-care and meditation.

Rashmi Goel, 37, Designer

Rashmi reckons you can never be underdressed

Your morning routine?

A rose water wash, loads of drinking water, then a 20-minute walk. After sending my daughter to school and prepping breakfast, I gym for an hour.

Your night routine?

My gratitude prayer, face wash and Kumkumadi under the eyes, then face serum with my Vitamin C tablets.

Travel essentials?

My mobile, a book, my travel kit with face oil, face wash, serum and a pocket sanitiser

Grooming essentials always in your bag?

Kajal, lip balm and a good BB cream.

Do you practice self-care at home?

I give myself one hour every 10 days for a mani/pedi. A haircut once a month.

Your thoughts while picking an outfit?

I’m all in for quirky comfortable.

A grooming non-negotiable?

You can never be underdressed.

Kashish Bajaj, 25, Entrepreneur

Kashish goes for a haircut once in six months

Your morning routine?

I wash my face, moisturise it and put sunscreen. Then, a quick dab of lipstick, which is a non-negotiable, and I’m off to work.

Your night routine?

Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide serums every night, and a chemical peel once a week.

Travel essentials?

Water bottle, perfume, lipsticks.

Grooming essentials always in your bag?

Lipstick, mascara, eyeliner.

Do you practice self-care at home?

I do mani/pedis at home and go for waxing once a month. I go for a haircut once in six months.

Your thoughts while picking an outfit?

I dislike body-hugging clothes, so something loose.

A grooming non-negotiable?

Sunscreen and lipstick. Sunscreen is essential for my skin and I love lipsticks. I can’t step out without wearing one.

And the winner is…Kanu Sharma Bhatia

“A holistic approach to wellness works best”

“Her approach, with meditation, skin care, and discipline like ‘caffeine curfew’, is more towards wellness and good living than beauty. A holistic approach to wellness translates to beauty within and without,” says Samir Srivastav, the CEO of Jean-Claude Biguine Salon and Spa, India.

Handy grooming tips

Hydrate: Drinking water is your skin’s best friend. Don’t forget to include hydrating and nourishing products in your hair and skincare regimes.

Put your best foot forward: Maintain a routine that includes regular manicured and pedicures.

Keep your hairstylist on speed-dial: Well-groomed hair says a lot about your personality and boosts confidence.

Integrate mind care with skincare: Judiciously following beneficial activities such as skincare can ground you in the chaos of everyday life.

Wear your signature scent: How you smell can make a big difference to how attractive you appear.

