IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / HT Brunch Social Media Star of The Week: Leeza Mangaldas
Leeza, a sex-positive content creator, began her YouTube channel in 2017
Leeza, a sex-positive content creator, began her YouTube channel in 2017
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of The Week: Leeza Mangaldas

For busting myths about first time sex, the hymen and the idea of ‘virginity’ via her Reels video on Instagram
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:49 PM IST

The 30-year-old content creator from Mumbai who focuses on sex education, the human body and gender, has her inbox filled with questions from women about first time sex: whether they will be ‘damaged goods’ after they lose their virginity and if a person can tell whether a woman is not a virgin. This prompted her to make a simple Reel on the subject.

Biases against sex

“The hymen is more of a scrunchie than a sheet,” explains Leeza. “Having a full sheet of a covering means you won’t even bleed during your period! But then again, there are people who don’t know that the vagina isn’t where you pee from! Not everyone bleeds during their first intercourse and there’s no virginity test a doctor can do.”

“We don’t talk about sex enough and there is misinformation and bias due to conditioning, religion and tradition. Shame and stigma is associated with it across the country,” adds the creator, who started her YouTube channel in 2017 to add science to sex.

A picture Leeza posted of herself on her Instagram account
A picture Leeza posted of herself on her Instagram account

“This hymen mythology is damaging – women are literally killed for it!” says Leeza.

The chaste and pure virgin

The concept of virginity being related to chastity and purity is problematic. “It’s called ‘losing’ your virginity as if you’re losing something that’s at stake, but nothing is actually being ‘lost’,” Leeza points out.

But if you grew up with parents and a society saying, ‘why should a man accept a wife who doesn’t bleed on the wedding night?’ you’ll have a hard time believing this.

“Hence you have to say this 5,000 times before people get the message,” she says. “People even say that using a tampon is taboo, but you can’t lose your virginity to a tampon! Shouldn’t parents arm kids with biological information so that they make smart decisions?”

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The pandemic has definitely changed campus life (Shutterstock)
The pandemic has definitely changed campus life (Shutterstock)
brunch

Campus life by Zuni Chopra: To worship a mirage

By Zuni Chopra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
That’s what campus life is like during the pandemic. And what’s it like for those who are stuck between making a decision to go for their dream college or postpone till all this is over?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every turn along the Kumaon range offers a brilliant view of the vast open valley
Every turn along the Kumaon range offers a brilliant view of the vast open valley
brunch

Adventure: Cycling in the mountains of Kumaon

By Indranil Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
What happens when a city cyclist sets off on a mountain ride in the hills? Well, here’s an account of his eight-day escapade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can oomph up your summer look; model: Vijay Singh Rana (a commercial model and actor from Jammu) (Yatan Aluwalia)
Here’s how you can oomph up your summer look; model: Vijay Singh Rana (a commercial model and actor from Jammu) (Yatan Aluwalia)
brunch

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Get summer ready

By Yatan Ahluwalia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Besides the look for Summer of 2021, here are 10 grooming problems and products that offer easy solutions to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanishk Bagchi strikes a reclining pose alongside his guitar in his bedroom exclusively for this column (Yusuf Afzal Khan)
Tanishk Bagchi strikes a reclining pose alongside his guitar in his bedroom exclusively for this column (Yusuf Afzal Khan)
brunch

“I love watching thrillers before bedtime,” Tanishk Bagchi confesses

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Besides revealing his recent bedside habit, the playback singer reveals that staying true to yourself is key in, and the best part about being a lyricist-composer-singer is that you can finish a song faster, in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
The best way to get a taste of any region is through an elaborate thali
The best way to get a taste of any region is through an elaborate thali
brunch

Food: Travel through India in seven thalis

By Rupali Dean
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 PM IST
If you are so stoked by regional food that your itinerary is topped by things to eat, then here are seven stops in India for the perfect platter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka says the period [when she suffered six-back-to-back flops] gave her the desire to win, to be better than she was yesterday (@CibelleLevi)
Priyanka says the period [when she suffered six-back-to-back flops] gave her the desire to win, to be better than she was yesterday (@CibelleLevi)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: Woman of the world

By Kairshma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:55 PM IST
From Bareilly’s McQueen Ball in 1999 to Bollywood’s toast in Hollywood in 2021: Priyanka Chopra picks seven life lessons she learnt along the way
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before the pandemic struck, the Maldives had the highest room rates in the world
Before the pandemic struck, the Maldives had the highest room rates in the world
brunch

Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The Maldives returns to luxury

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The Maldives become the new Goa and have thrown away its premium image but the luxury resorts are fighting back
READ FULL STORY
Close
When committing to a signature, speed and style are not of essence; repeatability is (Parth Garg)
When committing to a signature, speed and style are not of essence; repeatability is (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: Handwritten and heartfelt

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:53 PM IST
For all the ease of typing, penmanship is a lost skill worth bemoaning. When was the last time you wrote a letter?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Embrace the greens and reds, and zoom etiquette
Embrace the greens and reds, and zoom etiquette
brunch

Ami Patel: Beyond black and how to be zoom ready

By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Think black is your only option if you want clothes that make you look slimmer? And three basic tips to help you get ready for a video calls
READ FULL STORY
Close
What are your best travel options while Covid is still around?
What are your best travel options while Covid is still around?
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: To exercise or not during a vacation & the safest travels abroad

By Jeremy Jauncey
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Does holiday mean you can take a break from your fitness routine? And if you want to travel abroad, what’s the perfect destination spot, given Covid protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
What’s the best homely meal you’ve ever had?
What’s the best homely meal you’ve ever had?
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Nothing better than a homely meal

By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:13 PM IST
How would you define comfort food? Something that reminds you of home always works. Here’s how to whip up a simple home-cooked affair
READ FULL STORY
Close
iOS vs Android: What works for you?
iOS vs Android: What works for you?
brunch

Technical Guruji: What makes the Android more popular than iOS?

By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Are the iOS phones that much smoother than Android or is it just a matter of price point that makes the struggle to pick one difficult?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Guha is the Managing Director and Partner & Recruitment Chair with Boston Consulting Group
Rahul Guha is the Managing Director and Partner & Recruitment Chair with Boston Consulting Group
brunch

HT Brunch Game Show: Who will get a job first?

By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The writer-cum-perfumer, the novice birdwatcher who moved to the hills with his family, a home-baker who’s dived into her business… or you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leeza, a sex-positive content creator, began her YouTube channel in 2017
Leeza, a sex-positive content creator, began her YouTube channel in 2017
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of The Week: Leeza Mangaldas

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:49 PM IST
For busting myths about first time sex, the hymen and the idea of ‘virginity’ via her Reels video on Instagram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan aspires to be part of stories that pay homage to his homeland
Rohan aspires to be part of stories that pay homage to his homeland
brunch

I Say, Chaps: Hello Hollywood, the Indians are here

By Rohan Gurbaxani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
A young actor from Bengaluru, who has taken baby steps into Hollywood, writes how in the West, brown may well be the new black
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP