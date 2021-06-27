“I get a lot of weird dreams, but I barely remember them,” says Aditya Modak

Aditya Modak, a classical music exponent, suspected it was a prank when he was approached to play the protagonist in the film, The Disciple. Aditya explained, “I would love to give playback for the songs, but acting...” It took just one meeting with director Chaitanya Tamhane for his reserve to dissolve.

After garnering critical approbation for his performance, Aditya is now an excited actor. “Though music continues to be my first love,” he insists. Currently, the “foodie” is resisting his junk food favourites to regain the lean look he had sported in the film courtesy a high protein diet for which the vegetarian had even munched on chicken.

List three things no one knows about you.

1. I’m very disorganised. I get completely immersed in whatever I do and lose track.

2. I am a solitary soul. I never get bored of myself.

3. I am a huge fan of Western music right from jazz, pop, rock to hard metal. Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin are my all-time favourites.

Do you like watching TV in the bedroom?

I don’t have a TV in my bedroom. I have my laptop around to binge watch shows.

Do you sleep better in hotels or in your own bedroom?

I sleep like a baby wherever I am.

A role you wish you’d played?

I never imagined I would be an actor before The Disciple. Now, I would love to play different characters — like in The White Tiger, which was brilliant in so many shades.

One relationship rule you always follow.

Respecting each other’s space.

What is the coolest thing about being an actor-singer?

The love and respect you get from everyone.

What do you wear to bed?

My boxers and a tee.

Do you have a recurring dream?

I do get a lot of weird dreams but I barely remember them once I wake up.

Who would you like to be stuck in an elevator with?

Charlize Theron — I can spend hours praising her.

What do you think of virtual breakups?

It’s running away from the situation in the most cowardly way.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Singerturnedactor.

Bedside stories

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

I don’t do breakfast. I am a two-meal person.

Which is your preferred side of the bed and why?

Whatever side of the bed that my wife doesn’t prefer (LOL).

What’s on your bedside table?

I have my laptop right beside me.

This or that?

Watching films in the theatre or viewing them on home theatre?

Home theatre, with me watching it alone.

Fine dining or eating at dhabas?

Fine dining, but at my favourite restaurants.

Guitar or sitar?

Sitar.

Dawn or dusk?

Dawn.

A long but anonymous life or a short one with lots of fame?

I would prefer a long life.

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2021

