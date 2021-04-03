“I make the tea every morning!” says Manoj Bajpayee

M anoj Bajpayee is like the box of chocolates in Forrest Gump – you never know what you are going to get next. The actor, known for his stark portrayals of the Mumbai underworld, and that of a secret service agent more recently, says, “I have shot in every nook and corner of Mumbai; now I want to shoot in Manhattan.” Ironically, even as he does this In Bed With feature, Manoj is in bed... with Covid! Here’s wishing the actor who recently won a National Award a speedy recovery.

Three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m a completely lethargic person. Sometimes I just want to lie down and look at the ceiling. 2. When we are on a holiday, I’m like a porter-cum-travel agent for my family. 3. I do all our grocery shopping. I love going to supermarkets.

Do you watch TV in bed?

I watch TV and read in my den. I don’t like watching TV in my bedroom but my wife loves it. But there’s a rule - the moment I get into the bedroom to sleep, the TV is switched off.

A relationship rule you always follow?

My wife and I have two cups of tea together every morning. I make the tea.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#ManOnTheMove.

Bedside stories

A bedtime habit you have recently developed?

I read mythological tales to my daughter before bed. Later, we talk about the moral of the story.

Any preferred side of the bed?

The right side of my bed as it’s close to the bedroom door. I get up early in the morning at 4:30, so I can leave without disturbing anybody.

What’s on your bedside table?

My homeopathic medicines. They are never moved from there as I have to remember to take them every 15 minutes.

The last thing you do before sleeping?

Say my prayers at the temple in my home and thank God.

This or that?

Online chats or in person?

I love meeting people and chatting. My online chats are very short.

Major awards or major hits?

Major awards... but not all awards, just the credible ones.

Fancy watches or designer sunglasses?

I like watches. My father gifted me his precious Seiko watch when I scored well in English.

From HT Brunch, April 4, 2021

