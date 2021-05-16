“I once started my show in Kolkata with a ‘Hello Chennai’,” says Ankur Tewari

He messages you in case he misses your calls – a basic courtesy that’s long forgotten in the world of TikTok and Snapchat. Musician Ankur Tewari is a calm, old-school soul, with quick wit and humour, and of course, a great rhythm, visible even in conversations. The 44-year-old, who kept his indie avatar blooming with Ankur & The Ghalat Family since 2009, and his recent hit Dil Beparvah with Prateek Kuhad, while supervising music for the likes of Gully Boy (2019) and A Suitable Boy (2020), is everything you’ve dreamt of, and more. And with his latest track Tootay, he’s giving us a balm we all need during the pandemic, he says, while also getting onboard more indie artistes - Bhrigu Sahni, Komorebi and Rasika Shekar. A genius who writes lyrics and has a voice that haunts you in a good way, Ankur is almost impulsive with his answers, keeping it crisp and eloquent. A perfect gentleman indeed!

What’s the best thing about being a musician?

You can vent out all your frustrations through music.

And the best thing about the current indie music scene in India?

The fearlessness.

A goof-up of yours you can laugh about?

When I started my show in Kolkata with a ‘Hello Chennai’. The tour had put my mind in warp, where I had lost the concept of time and space.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I can break-dance. 2. I don’t like anything that’s sweet apart from dark chocolate. 3. I was a part of a ‘wedding orchestra’ in Bhopal briefly.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Respect space.

Describe your ideal first date.

Conversations that make you forget time.

On Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Marion Cotillard.

What podcast do you always listen to?

Song Exploder by Hrishikesh Hirway.

What’s a health shot you swear by?

Don’t compromise on sleep and water.

A book you take to bed?

Podcasts have replaced books. Aria Code is my favourite lullaby these days.

Bedside stories

The first thing you do when you wake up?

Breathe.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

I sleep at the floor level. There’s no bedside table.

What do you wear to bed?

A smile.

This or that?

Parekh & Singh or Peter Cat Recording Co?

I miss Parekh & Singh. Why aren’t they releasing any new music?

Dumping someone or being dumped?

Writing a song about it.

Kathi rolls and momos or vada pav and sev puri?

Kathi rolls and beer.

Mumbai or Delhi?

Bombay.

100 million followers on Insta or a Grammy?

Grammy.

Morning jogs or gymming at night?

Morning tennis.

