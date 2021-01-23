“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar

Actor Prateik Babbar looks no less than a pro wrestler what with the black nail varnish in one hand and a boxing glove in the other. Check out his wrestling sessions on Insta and you’ll know how seriously he takes his boxing. Prateik, who stood out as the guy candy in the all-women lead Four More Shots Please! takes long pauses and thinks aloud before answering questions. But, he exudes almost a child-like enthusiasm and spontaneity when talking about renovating his grandparents’ home in Jogger’s Park ‒ where he lived with them as a kid, shared a bed with them and has now moved back ‒ between work and workouts.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have a hygiene OCD – I’m a guy version of Monica (Geller) from Friends. I snore very loudly and Karisma Kapoor is my all-time crush. So much so that I’ll not be able to look her in the eye.

One relationship rule you follow...?

Love with all your heart and unconditionally.

On Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Dua Lipa, the singer.

A podcast you listen to?

The one by Joe Mullen and The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

A Health Shot for our readers...?

Make sure you break sweat every single day.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Time. I make sure I respect other people’s time and expect the same.

A guilty pleasure...?

Milk chocolate since dark chocolate is allowed.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Resurrection

Bedside stories

Last person you text goodnight to...

My father (Raj Babbar).

What does your bed look like?

It’s a big, fat, square bed with lots of pillows and a cozy blanket – a habit I picked from my aunts (mother’s sisters).

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Muffins, doughnuts, pancakes or waffles with maple syrup, all berries and cold orange juice or cold coffee.

What do you wear to bed?

Boxers.

What’s on your bedside table?

My wallet, phone and a bottle of water.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

Me flying out from my home, near Jogger’s Park.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Mountains

Movies or theatre?

Movies

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Money or fame?

Both!

