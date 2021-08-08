Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “I watch cartoons at the end of a long shoot,” says Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal poses in bed exclusively for this HT Brunch column; Location courtesy: Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai (Vickky Idnaani)
“I watch cartoons at the end of a long shoot,” says Mrunal Thakur

The actor talks about being a good cook, not being a deep sleeper and clearly being an SRK fan in an intimate chat
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur admits that when she’s nervous, she tends to talk a lot. But most times she is self-assured, whether playing sports like basketball or indulging in the arts — “I love playing the piano and want to learn the guitar.”

However, Mrunal’s forte is acting. She made an impressive and unconventional debut with the bilingual film, Love Sonia (2018), a disturbing story of two sisters trapped in the sex trade. It was screened at the United Nations and as a pay-off she was signed for major films opposite Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor. Her creative ambition is succinctly summed up by her admission: “I will leave no stone unturned.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m a good cook.

2. I am very shy.

3. And thirdly, I am extremely romantic.

Do you like watching TV in the bedroom?

Yes. Especially after a long day of shooting. I end up watching cartoons.

Do you have a recurring nightmare?

Yeah, many. I’m not a deep sleeper.

What’s your night time prayer?

Thank you for everything and please take care of us.

What do you read in bed?

A book of poetry or about self-care or self-development or an interesting autobiography. I make sure I read at least three to four pages before I sleep.

Name one not-so-cool thing about being an actor.

People want to hear an actor’s opinion, even when it’s not needed. That’s not cool.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#madgirl #crazygirl #sweetheart... (laughs).

Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Do you believe that dreams have a message?

Sometimes. But I believe in focusing on dreams which are positive.

What do you feel when you first wake up in the morning?

I love sleeping so much ... but I got to go shoot as well.

Bedside stories

What’s on your bedside table?

I like to keep my vitamins within reach because if I don’t, I end up skipping them everyday. The table next to my bed also has all my skin care products to ensure that I never forget my regimen.

What’s one thing you would like to have on your bedside table... but don’t have?

An espresso machine... because I love coffee so much and drink a lot of it!

What do you wear to bed?

Pyjamas or something very loose.

Who is your 2 am friend?

My best friend Aditi. And Kushal.

This or that?

Friends from the film industry/ Friends outside the industry?

Friends outside the industry.

Short hair/Long flowing tresses?

Short hair.

Spectator/Participant?

Participant.

School days/College times?

School days.

Sahara desert/Alaska glaciers?

Glaciers.

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021

