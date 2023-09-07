Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guardians of their galaxy

A few weeks ago, suddenly overtaken by a wave of nostalgia, I pulled out an old, battered copy of Jilly Cooper’s Riders from my bookshelves to relive the memories of my misspent youth. Before you could say ‘bonkbuster’, I was back in the universe of Rutshire, a rural enclave enlivened by the heart-stoppingly good looking (and heartbreakingly caddish) Rupert Campbell Black, the show jumper who rarely met a woman he didn’t want to jump. And even though I knew the story and even remembered some of the lines, I was sucked into the world that Cooper had created. John le Carré’s Circus, populated by such legendary characters as George Smiley, have kept the columnist entertained for decades.

Jilly Cooper’s novels are set in Rutshire, amid the world of show-jumpers. There are several books in the series.

I felt a sense of acute bereavement when it was time to say goodbye to the characters. Except, of course, that I did not need to do any such thing. All I had to do to remain in that idyllic universe was to download the next seven books in the series. And that’s exactly what I did, racing through Rivals, Polo, The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous. As of this writing, I am immersed in the world of classical music with Appassionata — still within the mythical Rutshire. Georgette Heyer’s Regency romances feature strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men.

And what a world it was! There were balls held on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo; there were masquerades in which the identities of villains were unmasked; there were strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men; and there were love stories that lost none of their passion for being conducted in such a chaste universe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON