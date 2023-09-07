Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guardians of their galaxy
Building an imaginary world takes skill and dexterity. Few writers get it right, immersing readers into a parallel reality from which they never want to leave
A few weeks ago, suddenly overtaken by a wave of nostalgia, I pulled out an old, battered copy of Jilly Cooper’s Riders from my bookshelves to relive the memories of my misspent youth. Before you could say ‘bonkbuster’, I was back in the universe of Rutshire, a rural enclave enlivened by the heart-stoppingly good looking (and heartbreakingly caddish) Rupert Campbell Black, the show jumper who rarely met a woman he didn’t want to jump. And even though I knew the story and even remembered some of the lines, I was sucked into the world that Cooper had created.
I felt a sense of acute bereavement when it was time to say goodbye to the characters. Except, of course, that I did not need to do any such thing. All I had to do to remain in that idyllic universe was to download the next seven books in the series. And that’s exactly what I did, racing through Rivals, Polo, The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous. As of this writing, I am immersed in the world of classical music with Appassionata — still within the mythical Rutshire.
And what a world it was! There were balls held on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo; there were masquerades in which the identities of villains were unmasked; there were strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men; and there were love stories that lost none of their passion for being conducted in such a chaste universe.
