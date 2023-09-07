News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guardians of their galaxy

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guardians of their galaxy

BySeema Goswami
Sep 07, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Building an imaginary world takes skill and dexterity. Few writers get it right, immersing readers into a parallel reality from which they never want to leave

A few weeks ago, suddenly overtaken by a wave of nostalgia, I pulled out an old, battered copy of Jilly Cooper’s Riders from my bookshelves to relive the memories of my misspent youth. Before you could say ‘bonkbuster’, I was back in the universe of Rutshire, a rural enclave enlivened by the heart-stoppingly good looking (and heartbreakingly caddish) Rupert Campbell Black, the show jumper who rarely met a woman he didn’t want to jump. And even though I knew the story and even remembered some of the lines, I was sucked into the world that Cooper had created.

John le Carré’s Circus, populated by such legendary characters as George Smiley, have kept the columnist entertained for decades.
John le Carré’s Circus, populated by such legendary characters as George Smiley, have kept the columnist entertained for decades.
Jilly Cooper’s novels are set in Rutshire, amid the world of show-jumpers. There are several books in the series.
Jilly Cooper’s novels are set in Rutshire, amid the world of show-jumpers. There are several books in the series.

I felt a sense of acute bereavement when it was time to say goodbye to the characters. Except, of course, that I did not need to do any such thing. All I had to do to remain in that idyllic universe was to download the next seven books in the series. And that’s exactly what I did, racing through Rivals, Polo, The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous. As of this writing, I am immersed in the world of classical music with Appassionata — still within the mythical Rutshire.

Georgette Heyer’s Regency romances feature strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men.
Georgette Heyer’s Regency romances feature strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men.

And what a world it was! There were balls held on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo; there were masquerades in which the identities of villains were unmasked; there were strong women who held their own in a world ruled by men; and there were love stories that lost none of their passion for being conducted in such a chaste universe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out