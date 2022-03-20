In Bed With Arpita Mehta: “I passed out in an anarkali suit after a sangeet; I was way too tired to take it off”

Little is known about the elusive, yet much sought-after fashion designer Arpita Mehta, whose eponymous brand launched in 2010, with a flagship store opening 10 years later. A Mumbai girl through and through, her childhood was an active one, spent with morning walks on the beach before school, and evenings spent playing chor police, football, hopscotch and more with friends, and a sister whom she calls her “soulmate, best friend and mentor.” As for fashion and design, Arpita says, “I always knew, in my gut, that fashion is just it for me. There was never a plan B.” Her journey has been slow and steady, which is why she says she’s fearless—not even about the future. As she puts it, “I like being in the present, not dwelling on the past and the future’s something that I don’t necessarily plan on.”

What is the best thing about getting to design clothes?

If I’m being honest, the only reason I got into designing was to design clothes for myself.

How do you deal with negative feedback about your work?

I get extremely upset when I get negative feedback about my work; it’s human nature. But I try to see it through a positive light, see what’s lacking, and how it can be made better.

What embarrassing memory keeps you up at night?

More than an embarrassing memory, it’s one big regret that I couldn’t make it for the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. And, it was apparently one of the best concerts and I was dying to see them perform live.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I’d pick one where I could just imagine a design, snap my fingers and have it ready.

What was the last gift you gave someone?

A tan Fendi bucket bag, that I gifted my sister.

What do you think about when you’re alone in your car?

I love jamming to my music out loud and looking outside the window. I avoid being on my phone completely.

Tell us about the biggest fashion faux pas you’ve ever made.

Back in the day, I’ve worn printed colourful tights with neon T-shirts and a colourful hair band. I don’t think it gets any worse than that.

Bedside stories

What is the most personal item on your bedside table?

My under-eye cream.

The most fashionable thing you’ve ever worn to bed? And why?

I passed out in an anarkali suit after a sangeet; I was way too tired to take it off.

Breakfast in bed or midnight munchies in bed?

Definitely breakfast in bed, I’m a morning person.

The one dream you see yourself achieving?

My next store.

Your favourite thing to munch on, in bed?

Chips.

This or that?

What defines you: Glass half full or glass half empty?

Glass half full.

What’s scarier: ambition or comfort?

Neither scares me.

What’s more annoying: a slow walker or a slow thinker?

Both!

Follow @modwel on Instagram and @UrveeM on Twitter

From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch