In Bed With Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary: “Unlike other Insta influencers, I can stay away from my phone for hours. He cannot!”

Power couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who made it big playing Sita and Ram in Ramayan, recently joined forces to do a short film for an OTT platform, called Shubho Bijoy. This was also the first time they were facing the camera together after an 11-year on-screen vanvas (exile) as they were pursuing individual projects. Off-screen too, the couple who ran away and eloped, recently renewed their vows.

Debina is also a social media influencer who updates her YouTube Channel, Debina Decodes, while Gurmeet is single-minded in his pursuit of decoding the mantra to continued success.

List three things nobody knows about you.

Debina: I am an extremely light sleeper who can’t sleep in the dark, though I need some light on; I go over the next day’s schedule in my head before bed; and I pray at night.

Gurmeet: I have a sweet tooth; I am diet-conscious but I do cheat; and I like to hear the sound of rain when I am sleeping.

What’s the one thing you don’t have on your bedside table, but would like to?

D: Huge traditional alarm clocks which are impossible to snooze through!

How long can you stay without checking your phone?

D: For hours and all day during a shoot, Everyone even complains that I don’t answer calls.

G: I’m addicted. So, not more than 10 minutes.

Can you sleep after an unresolved fight?

D: No. I need to resolve everything as I like to sleep with a calm head.

G: Me too. I like to be at peace before sleeping.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

D: #Perfectionist

G: #NeverGiveUp

Bedside stories

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

D: I’ve always slept on the right side of the bed. Now, it’s a habit even in hotel rooms.

Who according to you has bedroom eyes besides your better half?

D: Leonardo DiCaprio.

G: Rani Mukherjee.

What do you wear to bed?

D: I have more nightwear than day-wear as I love picking up comfortable night suits in pure cotton, mul mul and even silk for the winter.

G: Only shorts!

This or that?

Swimming or Gymming?

D: Swimming.

G: Gymming.

Downtown bungalow or Sea-facing apartment?

Both: Sea-facing apartment.

Web series or TV series?

Both: Web series.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

