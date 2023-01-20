In Bed With Harman Singha: “I read to help my brain slow down for better sleep”

Growing up as an Army kid, Harman Singha didn’t have a typical childhood. He went to seven different schools and grew up in many different parts of the country. For him and his brother Rannvijay—the actor and host—Harman says there was never a “typical day. It was one big adventure.”

Interestingly, Harman left the Merchant Navy after sailing for three years and headed to Mumbai. “I started as an intern in a production house, then became a writer and director,” Harman says. “Over the years, working behind the camera gave me the confidence to finally step in front of it.” He wrote and acted in A.i.SHA and worked on a show with the Indian Navy, called Breaking Point: Underwater Warriors. Now, he’s hosting India’s Best Resorts on Zee Zest, and will soon be seen in Dharma’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; we definitely haven’t seen the last of him.

Three things about you that no one knows?

I’m a tech nerd at heart, I love being by myself and I’ve tried and failed at stand-up comedy.

Your favourite travel destination?

Has to be South Goa. I feel at home there. I’ve spent time writing there for a couple of months and I keep going back because it’s not chaotic like North Goa; its calm, peaceful and the beaches are stunning.

What’s next on your adventure bucket list?

I haven’t jumped out of a plane yet. I’m going to do it in 2023.

What do you do for your mental health?

I meditate and I try to go for a yoga class every now and then. Sitting with yourself and looking inwards is important for people who live in cities.

The one dish you can’t resist?

I can eat idlis and chutney for the rest of my life.

What’s on your playlist right now?

Divine, Ben Bohmer, lots of old school rock n roll (AC/DC, GnR, Metallica).

Your one relationship dealbreaker?

Lack of ambition.

Are you manifesting anything for 2023?

A long backpacking trip to Europe, and projects where I can write and act.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I think I’d be an author.

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#jackofall

{ Bedside stories }

What’s on your bedside table?

A massive jug of water along with the book I’m currently reading.

What is the last thing you do before going to bed?

Eat something sweet and check my phone (I need to change both these habits).

What do you wear to sleep?

Shorts and a T-shirt.

What do you do when you can’t fall asleep?

I read. That helps my brain slow down which leads to better sleep.

Who’s your 3am friend?

I live in Mumbai, most of my friends are up at 3.

{ Would you rather? }

Live in the mountains or live on a beach?

The beach.

Never act again or never endorse anything?

Never endorse anything.

Only act on the big screen or only on OTT?

OTT.

Always have very slow internet or perpetually low battery?

Perpetually low battery.

Never age or never need to sleep?

Never age.

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

