In Bed With Mahima Makwana: “My midnight munch? Makhanas!”

Mumbai girl Mahima Makwana is excited about what comes next, now that she has TV shows and a big-budget film like Antim, where she played the lead opposite Ayush Sharma, under her belt. The former child actor, who started her journey with shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Balika Vadhu, has more than a million followers on Instagram today—proof of the immense popularity she has gained for her fun content. Given her fame, is she an extrovert? “I’m more of an ambivert... more of an observer,” she smiles.

“Every day is a challenge in some way, be it personal or professional. All of us are made up of countless achievements and failures,” she adds, as she slips and reveals her quirky side. “But, I’m a Doraemon at heart,” she laughs. ­

List three things nobody knows about you?

1. I am extremely moody.

2. I sing when I’m happy.

3. I try not to judge anyone because it takes away a lot of energy. But my perception of people is impacted by how they treat animals, people working under them and whether they change their personality as per convenience.

What’s your guilty pleasures?

Maggi and ice-cream.

Your midnight munch?

Makhanas.

A health shot you swear by?

Lemon juice with ginger and honey.

One relationship rule you follow?

To ensure you talk about everything. The more clarity there is, the better the equation will be.

A podcast you like listening to?

The Ranveer Allahbadia show on Spotify.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#WonderGirl. That’s what my best friend calls me.

Bedside stories

Which is the one must-have on your bedside table?

My phone charger and a bottle of water. My phone and I are both on ‘Do not disturb’ mode at night.

What do you wear to bed?

My favourite night suit is a loose T-shirt and a pyjama—the most comfortable outfit ever.

Do you believe in power naps?

During shoots and other taxing days, an hour-long power nap recharges me.

This or that?

Meal at a dhaba or a five-star hotel?

A mix of both... comfort and authenticity!

Venice or Paris?

Paris.

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

