“In relationships, there must be boundaries,” says Sanya Malhotra

Clumsy, quirky, relatable and single, that’s Sanya Malhotra for you in a nutshell. Nostalgia and amusement are both evident in her voice as we get to intimate questions and she talks about having spent five years in the industry, since her debut with Dangal (2016). A level-headed millennial, unlike the explosive daughter she essays in Shakuntala Devi (2020), this DU girl slips into typical Dilliwaali lingo, voicing after-thoughts of her answer aloud and laughing at her own silliness. There’s a certain warm kookiness and innocence in the way she speaks, reminding us of the heart-warming widow she plays in her latest release, Netflix’s Pagglait (2021). Much like the rest of us, Sanya confesses to using her work as an escape. A way to ignore her problems and live a different life for a few months.

The best thing about being an actor?

That I get to live multiple personalities.

One goof-up on set that you laugh about?

Too many. I’m quite clumsy. I fall down on every set. There’s no film where I haven’t had a fall.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I can give two: I am quite lazy and that I’m an open book once you get to know me.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Boundaries should be there and followed.

Describe your ideal first date.

Candlelight dinner at the beach in Maldives.

On Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Harry Styles.

A health shot you swear by?

I workout every day, no matter what. Not gym or strength training, but just being active.

One book you usually take while curling up in your bed?

It’s been ages since I’ve read any book. But my favourite would be Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

What’s the creepiest thing a fan has done?

I was stalked. Ghar tak aa gaya tha (he came to my place). That was crazy creepy, which I didn’t appreciate!

Tell us one thing you watched as a child.

Shin Chan. I still watch it!

This or that?

Tinder or a matchmaker?

Koi bhi chalega. (Either works).

100m million followers on Insta or an Oscar?

Oscar, obviously. 100 million followers ka kya achaar daalna hai (what do I do with 100m followers)?

Dumping someone or being dumped?

Ouch! Mutual breakup?

Kathi rolls and momos or vada pav and sev puri?

Kathi rolls and momos. I’m a DIlliwallah.

Bedside stories

The first thing you do when you wake up?

Feed my cat!

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Actually, I can’t eat in bed.

What do you wear to bed?

(Laughs) That’s a personal one – my nightsuits!

Last person you text goodnight to?

No one. I’m a loner. Single and lonely. I say goodnight to my cat.

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

