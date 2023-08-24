Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The treat of Versailles
At France’s grandest palace, it’s possible to live like a monarch. A new 14-room hotel offers luxury, history, private tours and a restaurant by Alain Ducasse
Of all the palaces one reads about all over the world, very few are as celebrated as the Palace of Versailles. It was built by King Louis XIV of France, celebrated as the Sun King.
Most of us believe that France had a monarchy toppled by a revolution and then became a republic. In fact, the French Revolution, which led to the execution of Louis XVI, the Sun King‘s descendent, and the sacking of the palace of Versailles, was followed by the return of emperors and monarchs. In 1804, just 15 years after the egalitarian sloganeering of the revolution, the French turned to Napoleon, who crowned himself Emperor of France. Louis XIV’s descendants returned for brief spells on the throne, Napoleon’s family also succeeded to the Emperorhood and there were other small revolutions. (And many other republics: the current version is the Fifth Republic.)
Versailles is now owned by the French government, which has spent hundreds of millions of euros on restoring it and it is rated as a world heritage site. The French do not offer the world too much access (Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film on Marie Antoinette was mostly filmed on a soundstage in Paris) but a TV series called Versailles (available on streaming services in India) was allowed to shoot inside the palace. The show is crap, but the locations are gorgeous.
We have turned our Indian palaces into hotels. The British have country-house hotels. And the French have opened up the chateaux of the Loire valley. But Versailles has been treated as sacred. When visiting hours are over, the gates are locked and visitors are turned away.
We arrived just before lunch and enjoyed a light meal (a perfect cheese omelette, Ducasse’s Croque Monsieur etc) on the terrace. Our room was huge and may well have been the best hotel room I have ever stayed in. It was decorated in period style with an airy private terrace overlooking the palace.
The tour was followed by a Ducasse-style nine-course dinner paired with wine. We chose, unprompted, to sit at the largest table only to discover that this was called the royal table. So, before each course was served, a woman dressed in medieval costume would arrive, carrying a staff which she would bang on the floor of the restaurant to demand silence. Then, she would announce what was being served to the royal table. I, of course, had no idea what she was saying but my wife, who understands French, stiffened and looked self-conscious as the whole restaurant stared at us.