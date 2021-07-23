Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Insta-easy recipe
Insta-easy recipe(Instagram/@htbrunch)
Insta-easy recipe(Instagram/@htbrunch)
brunch

Insta-easy recipe

  • Instagram and style go hand in hand. And when the HT Brunch Cover Story got two young designers to talk about their InstaGlam, here's what chef Rahul Vasavdani got inspired to whip up.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brunch Team, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Chef Rahul Vasandani decides to make the aesthetically beautiful (and delicious) Babka Bread to celebrate the HT Brunch cover with young #InstaGlam designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja.

+

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

530g all purpose flour

100g granulated sugar

8 instant yeast

170ml lukewarm water

3 large eggs

135g room temperature

Salt

Oil for greasing

Chocolate Paste Ingredients:

150g dark chocolate

120g butter

105g powdered sugar

40gm cocoa powder

Optional: Freshly grated nutmeg (1/8 teaspoon)

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Mix lukewarm water, yeast and sugar.

2. Add the yeast mixture to the flour.

3. You can use a stand mixer or a stand to knead the dough.

4. Add eggs and then add softened butter in intervals.

5.Add a pinch of salt.

6. Rest the dough for 20 minutes.

For the Chocolate spread:

1. Add chocolate and butter on a double broiler.

2. Use whisk and add powered sugar and cocoa powder.

Assembly:

1. Knock back the dough and roll it out.

2. Spread the paste evenly and roll it out.

3. Cut it in between and make braids out of the bread.

4. Cut it and place it in two separate bread tins and cover it for an hour.

5. Bake it in a preheated oven for 15-18 minutes at 180 degrees C.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.