Karishma Mehta: Convincing parents for that influencer life and how many selfies is too many?

How you can help your folks understand and accept your career as an influencer and whether there should be a limit to the selfies you post
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

Papa don’t preach

I’m a 19-year-old fashion influencer with a following of about 1.5k on Insta. I want to make this my career, but my father doesn’t understand. What can I say to make him think this is legit?

—Attaria, Via Instagram

First, understand that he’s coming from a place of concern and wants what’s best for you. Sit him down, open Instagram, show him your page and highlight a few of your best posts. Then, show him a few people from the industry you aspire to be like—show him how far you can go. Tell him you require his support for a few years’ time to prove yourself. 

You do you

How many selfies a week on Insta is too vain?

—Henna, Delhi

The answer to that is and must always be, ‘It’s no one else’s business!’ YOU DO YOU. The world is filled with naysayers, no matter what you deem ‘appropriate’ someone will find it ‘too much!’ Embrace exactly what you want to do, how you want to do it and let someone else worry about whether you’re being ‘too vain’. 

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

