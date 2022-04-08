Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: Meet the in-laws
brunch

Karishma Mehta: Meet the in-laws

Anxious about meeting your partner’s parents? Here’s why the only thing you need to focus on is being yourself
Don’t be nervous about meeting your in-laws. Just be yourself
Don’t be nervous about meeting your in-laws. Just be yourself
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKarishma Mehta

Be yourself

I’m meeting my partner’s parents for the first time, after being together for about a year. They are way more conservative than my parents and I would like to leave a good impression on them without compromising who I am. What’s the best way to go about this?

—Anubha, Via Instagram

Be yourself keeping in mind that for any marriage to work, compromises are inevitable as no two families and no two people are the same. That being said, you mustn’t lose who you inherently are. My suggestion would be to introspect on your values, what you feel absolutely uncomfortable compromising on and what you’re okay with. Self reflection is the first step towards making sure you strike this balance between the family and you.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out